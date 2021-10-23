ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Warner worries no issue as Finch backs opener to fire

Australia captain Aaron Finch says David Warner's World Cup pedigree will shine through, and has no worries about the opener's lack of decent game time in the lead up to tonight's clash with South Africa

AAP

23 October 2021, 11:49 AM AEST

