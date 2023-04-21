Warner finds 'rhythm' as runs continue to flow

David Warner has declared he has found his rhythm again after leading the Delhi Capitals to their first win of the Indian Premier League season.

The veteran opener has the second highest runs tally so far in IPL 2023 with four half-centuries from his six innings, but his tournament strike rate of 120.76 had been cause for concern as Delhi opened their season with five consecutive defeats.

But the 36-year-old responded with his most fluent innings of the campaign on Thursday night, taking on Sunil Narine during his 41-ball 57 that featured 11 boundaries, four of which came off the Trinidadian finger spinner.

Warner reached his half-century off 33 balls, which was at least 10 balls quicker than his previous three milestone innings this IPL season.

The left-hander has progressively found his groove since returning from concussion and a fractured elbow suffered during the second Border Gavaskar Test against India in February, and despite coming under some scrutiny, he was this week named in Australia's squad for the World Test Championship Final and Ashes series.

Asked about the difference in his approach for Thursday night's match compared to his first five innings for Delhi this season, Warner said it was that his team didn't find themselves in early trouble with the bat.

"There's going to be a lot of critics out there to suggest that I haven't been batting the way that I normally bat but when you lose three wickets in a row in two overs and I face three balls, you can't really do anything," he said following Delhi's four-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

"You got to have some sense of responsibility. For us, it's about backing yourself and coming out and executing your skills.

"Today I felt like my matchups were there and I'll take the Powerplay on and we didn't lose wickets in clumps again in the first two overs so that plays a big role.

Warner raises his bat after reaching his fourth half-century of IPL 2023 // BCCI-Sportzpics

"But for me, I felt like I had my rhythm back again.

"I had a good couple of net sessions, and I just felt like I was probably a bit tentative with losing a lot of wickets in the first couple of games."

Warner is still yet to hit a six in IPL 2023 but he has continued to strengthen his record as the competition's most prolific overseas batter of all-time with his 42 fours 13 more than the next best, and his 285 runs at 47.50 only bettered by Faf du Plessis's 343 at 68.60.

Delhi's next match is against fellow cellar dwellers Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday night, who sit ninth on the table two points ahead of the Capitals with two wins from their five matches.

Another positive for Australia's WTC Final and Ashes campaign has been Delhi teammate Mitch Marsh's return to bowling following ankle surgery that sidelined him for half of the Australian summer and the entire KFC BBL|12 season.

The West Australian allrounder is yet to make an impact with the bat with six runs from his four innings but has three wickets from his 7.1 overs this season.

Marsh has two ducks from his four innings this IPL season // BCCI-Sportzpics

Marsh earned a surprise recall to Australia's Test squad for the WTC Final and first two Tests against England at Edgbaston and Lord's, but national selection chair George Bailey indicated when fully fit the 31-year-old was their preferred red-ball allrounder behind Cameron Green.

"Not having 'Greeny' during part of the Indian series highlighted to us the value of having that backup," Bailey said last Wednesday.

"'Hards' (Aaron Hardie) had another really good year … so we're really pleased with his progression.

"No doubt in time his name will be very much a part of these conversations but at the moment Cameron and Mitch we still see ahead of him."

Aussies in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Marsh ($1.2m), David Warner ($1.16m)

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade ($446,000)

Lucknow Super Giants: Marcus Stoinis ($1.7m), Daniel Sams ($135,000)

Mumbai Indians: Tim David ($1.53m), Cameron Green ($3.15m), Jason Behrendorff ($135,000), Riley Meredith ($272,000)

Punjab Kings: Nathan Ellis ($135,000), Matt Short ($36,000)

Rajasthan Royals: Adam Zampa ($270,000)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Josh Hazlewood ($1.4m), Glenn Maxwell ($2m)

Figures represent auction price in Australian dollars at time of sale