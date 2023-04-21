IPL 2023

Warner finds 'rhythm' as runs continue to flow

The veteran opener responded to his selection in Australia's World Test Championship Final and Ashes squad with his most fluent innings of the IPL season

cricket.com.au

21 April 2023, 06:16 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo