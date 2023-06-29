Men's Ashes 2023

Warner overcomes English struggles despite 'sore' hand

A sore David Warner says a welcome half-century on English soil was the result of being more positive and settled at the crease

Louis Cameron at Lord's

29 June 2023, 06:34 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

