Warner handed captaincy for upcoming IPL season

The 36-year-old was appointed by Delhi coach Ricky Ponting and will take over as interim skipper for the 2023 season, replacing the injured Rishabh Pant

Josh Schonafinger

17 March 2023, 04:32 PM AEST

@joshschon

