Warner handed captaincy for upcoming IPL season

David Warner will captain the Delhi Capitals in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League, acting as an interim skipper in the absence of Rishabh Pant.

Wicketkeeper Pant has been ruled out of the tournament after sustaining serious leg injuries in a car crash in December.

The 36-year-old Warner was appointed by coach Ricky Ponting to lead the Capitals, who finished last season in fifth position.

David Warner 👉🏼 (𝗖) Axar Patel 👉🏼 (𝗩𝗖) All set to roar loud this #IPL2023 under the leadership of these two dynamic southpaws 🐯#YehHaiNayiDilli | @davidwarner31 @akshar2026 pic.twitter.com/5VfgyefjdH — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 16, 2023

The Test opener received a lifetime leadership ban from Cricket Australia following the 2018 ball tampering scandal in South Africa and while he had hoped to challenge that decision in 2022, he ultimately withdrew from the review of the suspension.

Warner has an accomplished record as a captain in the IPL, acting as full-time skipper for Sunrisers Hyderabad between 2015 and 2020 and was in charge when the Sunrisers claimed the title in 2016.

A lean stretch of form in 2021 saw the Sunrisers release Warner who was then picked up by Delhi at the following year's auction.

The left hander also led Australia in three ODIs in 2016 and in nine T20Is between 2016 and 2018, as well as serving as the side's vice-captain between 2015 and 2019.