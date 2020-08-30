'Bullish' Warner hungry for runs in all formats: Woodhill

Australia assistant coach Trent Woodhill has worked with David Warner for more than a decade and says the champion batsman is "hungry" for runs across all formats ahead of the first T20I against England on Friday.

Warner turns 34 in October but shows no signs of slowing down after a prolific 2019-20 summer where he scored a career-best 335no against Pakistan, his maiden T20I hundred against Sri Lanka and an ODI century in Mumbai.

To cap it all off, Warner won his third Allan Border Medal at the Australian Cricket Awards despite a horror Ashes series where he scored 95 runs across 10 innings in the drawn campaign.

In the wake of winning his third AB Medal, the left-hander said he could step away from T20 internationals following the next two T20 World Cups that were set to be held in 2020 in Australia and 12 months later in India.

QUICK SINGLE David Warner claims 2020 Allan Border Medal

But those plans have since changed due to the global coronavirus outbreak, forcing the T20 World Cup to shift two years to 2022, while the tournament in India will remain as scheduled.

Warner spent the COVID-19-enforced break at his Sydney home with his family, and according to his Instagram account, trained hard and entertained his four million followers with a variety of questionable dancing videos.

He is now in England with Australia's squad for the six-game limited-overs tour and is set to reunite with his long-term opening partner Aaron Finch in the first T20I in Southampton on Friday (Saturday 3am AEST).

The pair opened the batting for the Finch XI in the tourists' intra-squad T20 match on Friday, putting on 75 for the first wicket inside 10 overs.

Wade goes big, Cummins shines in warm-up game

Woodhill, who first worked with Warner in 2008 just eight months before he burst onto the international stage with an unforgettable 89 against South Africa at the MCG, says the player known as 'Bull' still has a huge appetite for international runs.

"Mentally he's a strong as ever and as bullish - pardon the pun – as ever," Woodhill said.

"I haven't been given any indication he's not hungry for more runs across all formats."

Woodhill says he was mightily impressed with how Warner returned home from the lean Ashes tour as he enters the next stage of his prolific international career.

"I was so proud of him with the 300 in Adelaide just because of that bouncing back from adversity," he said.

"David worked really hard after the Ashes to regroup and he came back firing.

"Watching him back the other day in the trial match he’s in a really good place with his cricket.”

Full highlights: Warner's epic 335 not out

Woodhill, serving as an assistant coach under Justin Langer on the England tour, says he has been blown away by the athleticism of the Australians, starting with Warner.

"I think when players reach early 30s their game is about being consistent and the challenge is not shortcutting preparation and if you watch David train, whether it's from a skill set or physical standpoint, he doesn't take any shortcuts," he said.

"That's probably the most pleasing thing for me being around this Australian space is just how athletic these players are and do the hard yards and don't look for shortcuts.

"So world-class players like Finch, Warner, (Steve) Smith, (Mitch) Starc, (Josh) Hazlewood, (Pat) Cummins, they do everything they can to give themselves the best chance of succeeding and that's been really refreshing to see that and just how scary how good these athletes are."