Australia v South Africa Tests - Men

Warner in Aussie plans for India tour and beyond

Despite a lean recent run at Test level, David Warner remained a firm part of Australia’s plans for what is set to be a defining 2023

Andrew Ramsey in Brisbane

13 December 2022, 03:00 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo