Warner in Aussie plans for India tour and beyond

Australia coach Andrew McDonald has confirmed opener David Warner remains part of his team's planning for next year's tour to India, and the subsequent World Test Championship Final in London (should Australia make it) despite enduring a lean run of recent form.

Warner is set to play his 100th Test in the second match of the NRMA Insurance Series against South Africa at the MCG starting Boxing Day, and was named player of the tournament when Australia won the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE last year.

However, the 36-year-old has struggled to cash in on numerous starts at Test level since he posted his most recent century against New Zealand at the SCG in January 2020, and has reached 50 just once in his past 10 innings (51 v Pakistan at Lahore last March).

In the most recent campaign against a lacklustre West Indies, Warner returned scores of 5, 48, 21 and 28 and was clearly frustrated that three of those four dismissals came chasing deliveries pitched wide outside his off stump – two of them dragged on, and another edged behind.

In the aftermath of Australia's 419-run demolition of the West Indies this week, both stand-in skipper Steve Smith and Warner's long-time teammate and current opening partner Usman Khawaja spoke strongly in support of the left-hander.

And prior to the team departing to Brisbane for the first Test against South Africa starting Friday, McDonald indicated he held no immediate concerns about the productivity of the former Test vice-captain who was twice dismissed in the 90s during last summer's Ashes campaign against England.

"Not at this stage," McDonald told reporters in Adelaide today.

"His appetite for the work, in and around training is still there.

"He's busy at the crease, and you've seen signs that he is going well.

"He's just found different ways to get out, and sometimes that can happen.

"He's eager to continue on at this stage, he hasn't hinted anything else.

"We are building towards a World Test Championship (final), and he wants to be part of that so that's a clear focus for us and we've got South Africa as a part of that and then on to India (for four Tests in February-March next year).

"So there's no indication of anything else at the moment."

Given he has averaged 52.26 from his 12 previous Tests against the Proteas – with four hundreds and five half-centuries – Warner has good reason to look forward with confidence to the upcoming three-Test campaign over coming weeks.

But Australia then returns to some less-than-happy hunting grounds for the nation's second-most prolific Test opener of all time (behind Matthew Hayden).

From his 16 innings in India, Warner has scored three half-centuries with a highest score of 71 and an average of 24.25, which is a similar return to his 25 innings in England where he's posted 651 at 26.04 with four fifties and a best of 85 at The Oval in 2015.

But as McDonald noted today, Warner is not alone in having struggled on India pitches in the recent past with Smith (660 runs at 60) and his captaincy predecessor Michael Clarke (286 at 47.7) the only players to return averages above 35 from Australia's past two Test visits in 2013 and 2017.

"At this stage, we've got him in our plans for India," McDonald said of Warner.

"We'll see what happens in the next three Test matches, but at this stage he's firmly in our thoughts.

"There's been some challenging conditions in India … (and) there's no doubt we're going to be challenged there, but first and foremost we've got South Africa (and) navigate through that."

Warner will also be keen to have another crack at England on their home tracks, given he endured a torrid 2019 campaign against new-ball nemesis Stuart Broad and finished that five-Test series with an average of 9.50, including three ducks and a best of 61.

Broad dismisses Warner during the 2019 Ashes

But in addition to opposition bowlers, his other enemy is time, noting he turned 36 last October thereby making him one of only 20 men's players across more than 145 years to open for Australia in Tests having passed that chronological milestone.

Of those, only eight have averaged above 30 with the most recent being Warner's former first-wicket partner Chris Rogers who returned 1629 runs at 45.25 in 37 innings after turning 36, with four centuries and 12 fifties.

With Khawaja also reaching that ripe age during the first NRMA Insurance Test against South Africa in Brisbane next week, Australia will field a pair of 36-year-old openers for the first time since Hayden and Justin Langer tackled the new ball in the 5-0 Ashes whitewash of 2006-07.

However, Khawaja's remarkable renaissance shows a significant increase in his batting return since reaching 35 (1066 runs at an average of 82) which contrasts starkly to his average of 40.7 before celebrating his 35th birthday last December, when he was not part of Australia's Test XI.

Indeed, there is no definitive evidence to show a batter's performance automatically declines once they reach their mid-30s.

The incomparable Don Bradman averaged 105.7 after turning 35 compared to a mere 97.9 before that age, while Steve Waugh (53.2 compared to 50.4) and his twin brother, Mark (42.2 versus 41.7) also boast better averages as mature-age batters.

But there is also a sizeable cohort who showed a significant drop in output from age 35 onwards, including Australia's highest-scoring Test batter Ricky Ponting (average 55.6 before 35, compared to 37.2 after), Allan Border (53.8 as opposed to 42.6) and keeper Adam Gilchrist (48.8 versus 37.1).

All of the above played a minimum of 10 Test innings either side of 35, and Warner's split to date shows a Test average of 48.1 prior to his 35th birthday in October 2021, and 30.4 since.

Asked how, as part of the three-man national selection panel, he might decide if Warner's reduced output of late was caused by a temporary form dip or a more permanent decline, McDonald said: "If you keep picking him and he makes runs, then you know he's back.

"And if you keep picking him and he doesn't, then he's probably on the fade.

"I think it's as simple as that."

McDonald also said last week's events, in which Warner withdrew from the appeal to have his lifetime leadership ban lifted due to concerns about the process being conducted publicly as well as potentially revisiting the original 2018 sandpaper incident, would not unduly distract the 98-Test veteran.

"I think he's shown in the past that he can move forward pretty quick," McDonald said.

"He's great at compartmentalising, separating the off-field from the on-field and I think most of the great champions do that very well.

"I sense this situation is not different.

"We respect and understand David's decision to withdraw from that appeals process.

'He's moved forward, we're moving forward as a team and we've got a seriously good opponent confronting us at the Gabba so our focus is firmly on that.

"And so is David's."

Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v South Africa

Dec 17-21: First Test, Gabba, 11.20am AEDT

Dec 26-30: Second Test, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Jan 4-8: Third Test, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

South Africa squad: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Eree, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo

