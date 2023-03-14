World Test Championship Final 2023

Fit again Warner in Australia's WTC final plans

Coach Andrew McDonald said David Warner was “fully in our plans” for the World Test Championship final in early June

Andrew Ramsey

14 March 2023, 03:31 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

