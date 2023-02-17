Warner backed as Aussies prepare for Delhi dogfight

Lyon reflects on tough but rewarding 2013 India tour

Australia captain Pat Cummins has backed David Warner to rediscover his best in India as Australia seek to rebound when the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series resumes today.

The tourists are weighing up multiple changes for the second Test in Delhi after being smashed by an innings and 132 runs on a turning pitch in Nagpur last week.

Warner's Test record in India sees him averaging 22.16 after nine Tests, having fallen for one and 10 in the series opener.

The 36-year-old was under pressure entering the Australian summer but hit a stunning 200 in the Boxing Day Test – his 100th Test – to book his spot for a third red-ball tour of India.

The Australian team camp have disputed various reports claiming Travis Head is a contender to replace Warner at the top of the order, as soon as this Test.

Giving the usual caveat that the captain is not a selector, Cummins added: "I'm sure Davey will be there," when asked about Warner's position.

"You saw (last summer) at the Boxing Day Test when he puts pressure back on the opposition he's pretty hard to bowl to.

"He has been batting really well here, even in the lead up I thought he was fantastic.

"I know there's a lot of talk about spin bowling through the middle but with that new ball it's sometimes the hardest time to bat as well."

Head was dropped for the first Test in a 'horses-for-courses' selection after the South Australian was one of Australia's best-performed batters in home conditions since his return to the Test team in the 2021-22 summer.

But it was his poor tours to Pakistan and Sri Lanka year that ultimately cost him his spot.

Head had a long nets session on Thursday and stayed back for an extended fielding session at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

"Trav has been awesome," Cummins said.

"Been working really hard out the back on his game. He's been fantastic around the squad like he always is.

"He's absolutely part of the conversations for this Test, just like the first Test, so he couldn't be doing any more."

Australia's XI in Delhi will largely depend on the fitness of allrounder Cameron Green, who has been sidelined with a broken finger since December.

If Green does return, it would allow Australia to play Ashton Agar or Matt Kuhnemann as a third spinner alongside Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy.

Green and star quick Mitchell Starc are both trying to prove their fitness, but the pair elected not to train on Thursday.

Scott Boland played as the second fast bowler with Cummins in Nagpur and will likely retain his spot if Green and Starc don't play.

Border-Gavaskar Qantas Tour of India 2023

February 9-13: India won by an innings and 132 runs

February 17-21: Second Test, Delhi, 3pm AEDT

March 1-5: Third Test, Indore, 3pm AEDT

March 9-13: Fourth Test, Ahmedabad, 3pm AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India squad: (for the first two Tests) Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav