Langer's simple response to question about Warner's form

Australia coach Justin Langer had a simple answer when asked if he had any doubt dynamic opener David Warner would return to his best form at the T20 World Cup.

"No," was Langer's one-word response the morning after the left-hander guided Australia to comfortable win over the West Indies and into the tournament semi-finals.

Warner had been short of game time and runs over the past 12 months but made a welcome return to form on Saturday, smashing an unbeaten 89 – the highest score by an Australian at a T20 World Cup – in the eight-wicket victory.

Langer's Australians will enter their semi-final buoyed by a standout finish to the group stage, quickly put the disappointment of a thrashing to England behind them and securing big wins against Bangladesh and the Windies.

And having Warner back to his best will make the Australians a difficult proposition for any opponent in the knockout stage.

"He's literally elite fit," Langer said of the 35-year-old.

"He's always fit, but he's at a different level at the moment and that tells me ... you don't just flick a switch and become fit, you've got to work very hard at his age.

"You saw the way he played, ran between the wickets in hot conditions, and that's a great tribute to his professionalism and how hungry he is to keep playing great cricket."

Langer and his great mate Matthew Hayden, who forged one of cricket's best opening partnerships, will become enemies for a likely sudden-death clash between Australia and Pakistan later this week.

Langer has led Australia since 2018, while the years of pain Hayden caused Pakistan during his playing days have been quickly forgotten after making an immediate impact as the country's batting coach.

The former destructive left-hander joined Pakistan's coaching staff in September.

Pakistan have been the dominant team of the tournament, finally beating nemesis India in a World Cup match en route to a likely undefeated group stage.

They are heavily favoured to take care of minnows Scotland in their final pool match on Monday morning (AEDT).

Langer cracked a huge smile when asked what the upcoming match-up with his long-time friend would mean.

They opened the batting together in 113 Test innings, smashing 5655 runs at an average 51.88 during a golden era of Australian cricket.

"We've been back and forth messaging throughout the tournament," Langer said.

"He's (Hayden) really enjoying (coaching Pakistan's batters).

"No insights though, we've been keeping business to business.

"It's going to be good to see him because I haven't seen him for a long time.

"There's lots of relationships in cricket, but when it comes to Thursday night, we'll put our friendships down for three hours and we'll get down to business so it should be good fun."

2021 Men's T20 World Cup

Australia's squad

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

Oct 23: Australia beat South Africa by five wickets

Oct 28: Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets

Oct 30: England beat Australia by eight wickets

Nov 4: Australia beat Bangladesh by eight wickets

Nov 6: Australia beat West Indies by eight wickets

Semi-finals

Nov 10: TBC v TBC, Abu Dhabi (6pm local, 1am Nov 11 AEDT)

Nov 11: TBC v TBC, Dubai (6pm local, 1am Nov 12 AEDT)

Final

Nov 14: TBC v TBC, Dubai (6pm local, 1am Nov 15 AEDT)

Super 12 stage

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland, Namibia