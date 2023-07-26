Warner laughs off retirement rumours, anoints successor

Warner keeps reporters guessing about retirement

Laughing off whispers of his imminent retirement, David Warner has suggested Matthew Renshaw has the mettle to replace him in Australia's Test side when he does it call it quits next home summer.

Warner firmly denied a rumour, peddled by former England captain Michael Vaughan, that both him and Steve Smith were poised to hang up the boots after this week's Ashes clash at The Oval, labelling the suggestion "a joke".

The 36-year-old last month announced his plans to retire following the three-match home series against Pakistan next summer, culminating in a home farewell for the New Year's Test in Sydney.

"I've been on the golf course. No, I don't have an announcement," Warner told reporters after a long session batting in the nets on Tuesday in South London.

The veteran opener mischievously added: "Johnny Farnham had one last tour and kept going so, who knows, I might have to keep you guessing," before clarifying: "I won't be playing any further Test cricket after Pakistan. You have my word."

Warner's final Test abroad will mark an opportunity to score his first Test ton in the UK having so far endured a lean series in which he has scored 201 runs at 25.12, including just a solitary half-century.

David Warner speaks with the media on Tuesday at The Oval // Getty

The left-hander pointed out it was a step-up from his returns during the 2019 Ashes, when he averaged under 10.

"I've probably left a few out there but in saying that, I've played a lot better than what I did last time," said Warner.

"I've had a couple of unlucky dismissals and then dismissals where I've tried to negate the swing or the seam and it's caught the outside edge of the bat.

"I feel like I'm in a good space, contributed well, and as a batting unit we're all about partnerships, and I think the partnerships that we've had in key moments of this series have actually worked very well for us as a team."

With Warner's opening partner Usman Khawaja also 36, Australia will be looking for two new batters to take on the new ball in the not-too-distant future.

And when his own time is done in the longest format, Warner threw his weight behind Renshaw to fill his shoes.

The 27-year-old Queenslander, who was released from the Ashes squad earlier this month, made his debut as a 21-year-old back in 2016 but has struggled to establish his place in the side.

He played the most recent of his 14 Tests in India batting in the middle order.

Warner likened Renshaw to Australia great Matthew Hayden, suggesting he could be a long-term player for Australia in both Tests and ODIs.

"The hardest thing moving forward is we've always had players that have come and played both forms, (and) in all three forms now, so are (selectors) going to be inclined to pick someone like that?" said Warner.

"Matt Renshaw is a very good player. He can play both formats quite easily. He's tall, he's exactly like 'Haydos'.

"We spoke about him in his early part of his career. I've always held him in high regard as a very good player.

"He's worked on his technique. He's been in and out of the squads, and I think he'll be a great replacement."

Warner suggested Marcus Harris, the reserve batter in the current Test squad, had the "front-row seat" to come into the side, while suggesting Henry Hunt and Bryce Street would also come into the frame.

He suggested Australia's great opening partnerships have featured a more measured player to balance out a more aggressive partner.

"We've always had someone who's been up the other end to actually soak up some of the pressure and bat normally," said Warner.

"I'm not sure who that might be, but Hunty and Bryce are doing well at home so there are two guys that have been looked at for ‘A’ series and they're probably good players to fit that sort of mould.

"There's a few guys that are there ready to come in."

