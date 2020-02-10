Australian Cricket Awards

Warner named T20 Player of the Year

David Warner is recognised as Australia's T20 Player of the Year for format in which he first made his name

Andrew Ramsey

10 February 2020, 07:35 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo