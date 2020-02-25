'Overwhelmed' Warner braces for Cape Town return

Sneak peek: Rowdy England fans greet Aussie bus

David Warner says he's been "overwhelmed" by the positive response he and Steve Smith have received from South African fans on their return to the country for the first time since the ball-tampering scandal.

After plenty of pre-tour hype about the potentially torrid reception the pair would get on their return, their time in South Africa so far has been a non-event in terms of off-field controversy.

Proteas bounce back to set up series decider

The pair arrived in Cape Town on Monday ahead of the T20 series decider this week and will return to Newlands, the scene of the incident two years ago, for the first time on Tuesday evening at a training session.

Despite the events of 2018, Warner says the response of fans at sold-out venues in Johannesburg and Port Elizabeth so far has been entirely positive.

"I've pretty much been overwhelmed by the support we've had from the fans," Warner said after Australia's T20 loss at St George's Park on Sunday.

"The fans were just outstanding, they were very respectful.

"I didn't cop anything on the fence, the kids were yelling out for autographs and we obliged as we always do.

"It was a great atmosphere."

Super Smith soars to save sixes on the boundary

Smith and Warner did receive some muted boos in the T20 series opener at the notorious Wanderers venue in Johannesburg, while a handful of fans held up pieces of sandpaper in Warner's direction, but these dissenters were firmly in the minority.

The fact the ageing eastern stand at the Wanderers, renowned for hosting some of the more hostile and vocal South African supporters, was closed for the match due to safety concerns may have contributed to the polite reception the pair received.

Ashton Agar's stunning hat-trick against South Africa

On Sunday in Port Elizabeth, a superb piece of fielding by Smith on the eastern boundary was followed by a warm round of applause from the fans sitting in that part of the ground.

Even the local media have kept a low profile; just two South African journalists and a cameraman attended Smith's pre-series press conference in Johannesburg, while the same cameraman was the only local to attend Warner's first media interaction the following day.

And after his match-winning performance in the first game at the Wanderers, spinner Ashton Agar praised the home crowd for warmly applauding after the Australian national anthem.

Aussies crush Proteas in record-breaking win

That's not to say the series has lacked any atmosphere, with the opening two matches sold out and packed houses expected at Newlands for the T20 series decider on Thursday morning AEDT and in Paarl for the first ODI on Saturday.

Despite the bad memories of his most recent trip to Newlands, Warner says he has no additional incentive to win on his return there this week.

"There's never any extra motivation, it's more for me to do my job," he said.

"The past is the past and we've got to focus on what's ahead, which is this game in a couple of days' time."

Australia's Qantas Tour of South Africa 2020

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

First T20: Australia won by 107 runs

Second T20: South Africa won by 12 runs

Third T20: February 26 at Cape Town. 3am AEDT (Feb 27), Fox Cricket & Kayo

First ODI: February 29 at Paarl (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Second ODI: March 4 at Bloemfontein (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third ODI: March 7 at Potchefstroom. 7pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo