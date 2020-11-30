Dettol ODI Series v India

Australia sweat on Warner replacement for third ODI

David Warner looks set to miss the final Dettol ODI as Australia eagerly await results of scans on his adductor after he hobbled off the SCG on Sunday

Andrew Ramsey in Sydney

30 November 2020, 07:18 AM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

