Collaborative captaincy could include 'respected' Warner

'Can't speak highly enough of Warner's leadership': Bailey

A move away from "all-encompassing" captains and towards greater collaboration could include a reprisal of a formal leadership role for David Warner, whose credentials received a strong endorsement from Australia's selection chief.

Five days out from one World Cup, Pat Cummins was confirmed as skipper for the next one as George Bailey outlined a fresh outlook on how the men's 50-over side will be led over the next 12 months leading into their tilt at a sixth ODI world title.

While he insisted it was a "no-brainer" that Cummins was the best candidate to replace the retiring Aaron Finch, Bailey in the same breath admitted the 29-year-old star fast bowler with a rapidly growing list of responsibilities will not be expected to feature in the more-than-a-dozen ODIs expected to be played before the 2023 World Cup in India.

"We are moving away from this concept of a captain taking over and their leadership being all encompassing," Bailey, himself one of the 26 previous men to have led the national one-day side, told reporters in Brisbane on Tuesday.

"Pat used the word the other day – it's a collaboration at times. It's one of Pat's great strengths that he's a collaborative leader.

"We've been really clear with not just with Pat but all our multi-format players that we will continue to manage them across all formats. We're very clear on prioritising key series.

"I also think we've got a number of players who can assume the leadership should they need to.

"I don't expect to see Pat play every one-day game in the lead-in to the World Cup, so I expect that we might see two or three guys take the leadership for a game at some stage."

Among those players could be the likes of Alex Carey, who led Australia in a ODI series in the Caribbean last year, Steve Smith, a former all-format skipper, and Warner, whose lifetime leadership ban handed down following the 2018 ball-tampering controversy could be reconsidered after Cricket Australia's Board announced a review of the organisation's code of conduct.

Bailey urged administrators to ensure that process unfolds swiftly, and took aim at Warner's critics whom he suggested had changed their tune since the Cape Town incident.

"What I do hope is that it happens in a really timely manner," Bailey said of CA’s code of conduct review. "The longer that drags out just leads to (more) speculation. I don't think that's helpful for David.

"David's leadership within the group is fantastic, titled or not. It's highly respected.

"I think it's a credit to David that a number of people externally who are now saying it's a no-brainer that he should hold a leadership position were, 18 months, two years ago, some of the strongest advocates for him having a life ban.

"It's a credit to David that he has worked on himself.

"Internally I can't speak highly enough of what he brings to the group – as do a number of players."

Collaboration has been a key theme of Cummins' Test captaincy style since he took over from Tim Paine last year, while it was also outlined as a major factor in what players wanted more of when Justin Langer resigned as head coach.

Australia's brains trust has little choice to pivot to that type of approach in ODI cricket given the increasingly punishing nature of the international schedule for all-format players.

The longer white-ball format has been pushed to the margins somewhat since the last 50-over World Cup in 2019, symbolised by the hero of that tournament, Ben Stokes, retiring from ODIs this year.

Cummins himself has played just half of Australia's 30 one-dayers since Australia's semi-final exit in 2019 and went more than 18 months without playing an ODI between November 2020 and June earlier this year.

The International Cricket Council's Future Tours Programme has Australia down to play 17 ODIs between now and the 2023 World Cup, including away series against India (twice), South Africa and Afghanistan.

There is also a three-game home series against England next month between the end of the T20 World Cup and the Test summer.

The likes of Warner, Cummins and Smith will also have 15 Tests to get through during that period with showcase tours of India and England coming up next year.

"Captaining the Test side for a year, I feel a better placed to manage it a little bit more," said Cummins, who added that he not yet given thought to whether he could one day lead Australia in T20s as well.

"Speaking to George and (coach) Andrew McDonald about managing the different workloads – just because you're captain doesn't mean you have to play every single one of these ODIs.

"We've still got 15 Test matches potentially before the next (ODI) World Cup.

"I think the confidence looking around the group, knowing we've got lots of strong leaders there that even if I'm captain and I'm not there, I don't have to worry about it at all."