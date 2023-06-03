ICC World Test Championship Final 2023

Warner outlines plans for Test exit at SCG

Opener confirms his wish to have Baggy Green swansong during next home summer's New Year's Test against Pakistan

Louis Cameron

3 June 2023, 07:14 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

