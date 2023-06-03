Warner outlines plans for Test exit at SCG

Warner's net form 'better than ever' ahead of WTC Final, Ashes

David Warner has outlined his desire to finish his Test career with a hometown swansong in Sydney, declaring his wish for next summer's series against Pakistan to be his last in the Baggy Green.

Speaking to reporters in Beckenham ahead of next week's World Test Championship final against India, Warner said he hopes he will be able to finish his Test career at the SCG against Pakistan in January.

The 36-year-old ruled out going on for the two Tests against West Indies, but still hopes to keep playing white-ball cricket for Australia until the 2024 T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA.

"You've got to score runs. I've always said the (2024) World Cup would probably be my final game," Warner said on Saturday.

"I probably owe it to myself and my family - if I can score runs here and continue to play back in Australia - I can definitely say I won't be playing that West Indies series.

"If I can get through this (WTC final and ensuing Ashes campaign) and make the Pakistan series I will definitely finish up then."

Warner knows there are no guarantees however.

The opener will start Australia's six-Test tour of the United Kingdom at the top of the order, but acknowledged he needs to perform better in the coming weeks than he did on his last visit to England during the 2019 Ashes when he averaged under 10.

He has vowed to take a more aggressive approach this time, conceding he got stuck in a negative mindset during the 2-2 series draw, and hopes his recent success in the Indian Premier League will flow into his long-form batting.

Warner remains one of the world's standout T20 batters and hopes that can carry him through to next year's World Cup in that format. There is also an ODI World Cup later this year in India he wants to feature in.

His declaration he will not play the two-Test home series against West Indies next summer also now opens the door for him to play for the Sydney Thunder in the KFC BBL.

"I want to play that 2024 World Cup. It is something that is on the back of my mind. We've got a lot of cricket before that, and then I think it stops from February," said Warner.

"So for me, then I'll have to play IPL some of the other franchise leagues and then get into that rhythm to play in June.

"There will be a bit of cricket around to play. Who knows I might go back and play a Shield game for New South Wales."

Warner also clarified that his arm is feeling okay after being stuck in the practice nets on the same left elbow that he fractured during Australia's tour of India earlier this year, forcing him to miss the final two Tests.

He required physio treatment on Thursday after the latest blow but expects to shake off the knock before Wednesday's WTC final against India at The Oval having since resumed batting during the Aussies' training camp in southeast London.

"It was sore, it got me right on the same point but from a different angle," said Warner.

"It went numb and I had to get it strapped, but it's fine now – a little bit sore, but lucky it didn't hit me on top."

2023 Qantas Tour of the UK

World Test Championship Final: Wednesday June 7-Sunday June 11, The Oval

First Test: Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20, Edgbaston

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner