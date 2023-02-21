India v Australia Tests - Men

Warner ruled out of India Tests after Delhi double blow

David Warner's Border Gavaskar trophy is over after injuring his elbow and being concussed in the Delhi Test

Andrew Ramsey

21 February 2023, 04:30 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo