Warner ruled out of India Tests after Delhi double blow

Australia's playing stocks for the Qantas Tour of India have taken a further hit with opener David Warner set to return home after being ruled out of the remainder of the series.

Warner was substituted out of the second Test at Delhi with concussion last week after being struck on the grille of his protective batting helmet by India fast bowler Mohammad Siraj in Australia's first innings.

That blow came shortly after Warner had been struck on the arm by another rising delivery, with x-rays subsequently confirming the left-hander had also sustained a hairline fracture of the elbow which will keep him out of the remaining Tests.

Warner – who struggled for form across the first two Tests, returning 26 runs from his three completed innings – was replaced by Queensland's Matthew Renshaw as a concussion substitute in Delhi, and has now been ruled out of the final Tests in Indore and Ahmedabad.

However, it is expected the 36-year-old former Australia vice-captain will return to India for the three-match ODI series that immediately follows the Tests.

"David Warner has been ruled out of the Qantas test tour of India and will return home," CA said in a statement issued this afternoon.

"Warner was struck on the elbow in the second Test in Delhi and sustained a hairline fracture.

"After further assessment, he will require a period of rehabilitation which will preclude any further involvement in the remainder of the Test series.

"It is currently anticipated that he will return to India for the three One-Day Internationals which follow the Test Series."

Australia has already lost fast bowler Josh Hazlewood (achilles soreness) for the remainder of the campaign, while fellow Test squad members Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green were absent from the opening two matches of the series as they recover from finger injuries.

Australia men's team coach Andrew McDonald indicated yesterday a decision on Warner's fitness would be made this week, although no additional changes to the touring party's make-up have yet been announced.

"We're in no rush to make any decisions at this point in time around Davey," McDonald said in Delhi yesterday.

"It will be basically how sore and how functional it is as to what decision we make with him and then the length of the injury.

"There's some talk the length of injury could be anywhere between a week-plus, depending how that settles down.

"There's a bit of unknown there, so I'll leave that to the medical team and they'll inform me once they know."

Leg spinner Mitchell Swepson is due to return to India and rejoin the squad having flown home after the opening Test in Nagpur for the birth of his and partner Jess's first child.

Border-Gavaskar Qantas Tour of India 2023

February 9-13: India won by an innings and 132 runs

February 17-21: India won by six wickets

March 1-5: Third Test, Indore, 3pm AEDT

March 9-13: Fourth Test, Ahmedabad, 3pm AEDT

All matches broadcast live and exclusive on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat