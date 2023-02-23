Men's Ashes 2023

Warner vows to put hand up for Ashes selection

Injured and under pressure, the Australian opener wants to play this year's Ashes and international cricket until 2024 despite leaving India with a fractured elbow

AAP

23 February 2023, 10:07 PM AEST

