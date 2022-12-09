Australia v West Indies Tests - Men

CA chief defends Warner review panel as 'best practice'

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley has reaffirmed the organisation's support for David Warner's leadership ban review to be held in private but says the independent panel was in line with the best sports integrity processes

Andrew Ramsey in Adelaide

9 December 2022, 07:39 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

