World's top-ranked T20 batter Malan joins Hobart for BBL

England's dependable T20 run-scorer Dawid Malan joins the Hobart Hurricanes in another big coup for the Hurricanes in BBL|10

Dave Middleton

19 October 2020, 02:01 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

