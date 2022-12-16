'Time to put my hand up': Elgar hoping history repeats

South Africa captain Dean Elgar can be forgiven for recalling the 2018 Cape Town Test against Australia for a different reason than the rest of the cricketing world.

Elgar was still three years away from being named Proteas Test captain but the then 30-year-old was nonetheless busy confirming his status as one of his side's natural leaders via his deeds at the top of the order; in the first innings he carried his bat for 141no to set the platform for both a South African win and the accompanying ball-tampering chaos.

It was just the fourth such instance of an opener batting a whole innings in South Africa versus Australia Tests, and for Elgar it was a doubling down on the reputation he had forged in Perth a couple of years earlier when his gritty second-innings 127 again set up a famous win.

That the left-hander is the only opener in the past seven years to score Test hundreds against the Australians both home and away speaks not only to his quality but to just how reliant the visitors will be on his experience this time around, particularly considering only Temba Bavuma among the batting group has any Test experience in Australia.

QUICK SINGLE Cummins confirms return as Aussie XI locked in

Elgar is aware of the sentiment, and comfortable with it.

"You've got to have the mindset of 'play to win'," the skipper said of Test cricket in Australia. "That's something I've been speaking at length about within our squad.

"Australia is a tough place to play cricket but it's such a rewarding place if you get things right … (but) you've got to go beyond what you're used to.

"It's time for myself personally to really put my hand up and make a massive play for us.

"I always carry the weight of scoring runs – I am the senior batter … I'm very much aware of that. The weight and the burden is always on my shoulders … it's always something I thrive on, and I think it actually brings the best out of me when I have that responsibility."

Responsibility is something that seems to have suited the 79-Test veteran since his elevation to the Test captaincy in the first half of 2021. South Africa were ranked seventh at the time in the ICC standings; they're now third. Teammate Keshav Maharaj says the captain's leadership through that rapid rise has been pivotal, while revealing itself in different ways.

"When Dean first took over the side, he was very clear on what he wanted the team to achieve," Maharaj told cricket.com.au. "Our first plan was to move up the rankings, (although) we never expected to get this high so quickly.

QUICK SINGLE Proteas record beckons for tireless Maharaj

"If you're doing the right things, especially from a cultural point of view, cricket will always take care of itself; small things like keeping your changeroom in check and your house in order.

"He's brought that different element. But he's also brought a harder side of the cricket, a sort of old-school mentality. And I think he's brought out the best in the youngsters."

Khawaja fully prepared to face Proteas pace aces

Come Saturday, Elgar's WACA Ground hundred in 2016 might also be the closest thing those South African youngsters have to lean on in terms of Gabba experience.

None of the current squad have played a Test at a venue that, like its Western Australian counterpart, is renowned for its pace and bounce.

Observing the wicket a little less than 24 hours out from the opening ball of tomorrow's first NRMA Insurance Test, Elgar cracked a wry grin.

"It looks like this grass I'm standing on at the moment," he said. "But in saying that, the green colour doesn't scare us – this is one of the wickets that if you get in you can really capitalise.

"But from a bowling point of view there's a length that you really have to hit, and you can get some rich rewards out of that.

"It does look a little bit friendly for our bowling unit, which is nice, and in saying that, the green colour doesn't really scare us; we come from South Africa where the wickets are pretty green and juicy.

"From a personal point of view I don't really shy away from that, and I know our batters don't shy away from that either.

"But it should be interesting. I don't know if the sun that's been baking on the wicket might change the colour a bit, but in saying that our practice wickets have been pretty green, but they've been pretty nice and fair – good competition between bat and ball, the ball moves around a little bit which is OK."

"I pulled a half-volley for six!": Maharaj's crazy debut

Should the Gabba pitch retain its green hue, Elgar conceded it would be tempting to offer his bowlers first crack tomorrow morning, however he also acknowledged that success in Australia was often built off a big first-innings total.

Since that Cape Town Test, Australia have added Cameron Green to their attack, while Scott Boland replaces Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon remain.

Elgar said the South Africans had been studying footage of Boland as they look to emulate the feats of the three most recent Proteas touring parties with victory in Australia.

"It's always an exciting prospect facing the Aussie attack," he added. "I think at the moment they're a little bit more established.

"We've got to be mindful and respectful around that, but … I know if you implement yourself as a batting unit, you can get through the tough times. There's going to be a lot of tough times, don't get me wrong … irrespective of what the conditions (are), you have to implement your basics and you have to knuckle down."

Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v South Africa

Dec 17-21: First Test, Gabba, 11.20am AEDT

Dec 26-30: Second Test, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Jan 4-8: Third Test, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

South Africa squad: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Eree, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo

Buy #AUSvSA Test tickets here