Home crowd a boost for world champion Aussies

The last time Delissa Kimmince played cricket for Australia, it was in front of 86,174 people at the MCG.

The location and the number of fans in attendance will be markedly different when she again pulls on the green and gold later this month – however, the allrounder is delighted Australia will still have the benefit of a home crowd for the CommBank T20 and ODI series against New Zealand.

The series will be played entirely in a Brisbane hub, with all three T20Is and three ODIs to be played at Allan Border Field.

Earlier this week, a limited number of tickets went on sale for what will be the first international cricket played in Australia since the pandemic took hold.

It is also the first international sport in Australia - and one of the first in the world - to allow fans in the COVID-19 era.

Australia will be back in action for the first time since winning the World Cup // Getty

By Thursday, all available tickets had already been snapped up by fans eager to see the reigning T20 World Cup champions in action.

"It’s exciting," Kimmince told cricket.com.au. "I’ve had a number of people messaging me to say it’s sold out and they can’t get any more tickets.

"We’re very lucky our team, no matter where we go or where we play we’re very well supported.

"Knowing the times we’re in, things are quite tough, so to know people will jump (at the chance) to come and watch us (is exciting).

"Hopefully we put a bit of joy back in their lives and hopefully put smiles on their faces is a special feeling.

"We’re super glad we can go out and be able to play in front of them."

One side effect of the strict biosecurity measures in Brisbane means players will be unable to share in the post-game interactions with fans they usually relish.

While selfies, autographs and high fives are off the cards, Kimmince is confident Australia’s work on the field will continue to inspire.

"It’s part of the culture of our group that we’ve created, we try to have as much fan engagement as we can and without them, we know our sport doesn’t continue to grow," she said.

"That part will be disappointing, not being able to mingle with the fans – sometimes that’s all it takes to keep one kid interested in playing cricket.

"Although we can’t do that … hopefully through the way we play our cricket and the smiles on our faces, hopefully that encourages people to continue to play cricket."

Delissa Kimmince takes a selfie with a fan following the World Cup final // Getty

Kimmince is itching to return to the field after a six-month break and preparing herself for what will be an extended period in hubs, with the Rebel WBBL season in Sydney to begin on October 25.

After months of uncertainty, the 31-year-old will be reunited with her Australian teammates on Monday, when the Victorian, NSW and ACT players are released from their two weeks of hotel quarantine, and the remainder of the group fly in from Hobart and Adelaide.

"It’s nice to know we have some games coming up," she said.

"For a while there the goalposts kept getting moved and we were training with purpose, but no real idea when we would be playing.

"So to have these six games locked in and know the Big Bash will follow, that’s nice to know."

Australia will meet New Zealand in a warm-up match on September 24, ahead of the first T20I on September 26.

CommBank T20I and ODI series

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry*, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Belinda Vakarewa *subject to fitness

New Zealand squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Natalie Dodd, Deanna Doughty, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jenson, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin

All matches to be played at Brisbane's Allan Border Field

September 26: First T20, 1:50pm AEST

September 27: Second T20, 1:45pm AEST

September 30: Third T20, 1:45pm AEST

October 3: First ODI, 10:10am AEST

October 5: Second ODI, 10:10am AEST (11:10 AEDT)

October 7: Third ODI, 10:10am AEST (11:10 AEDT)