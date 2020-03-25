Votes are in! Design the kit winner revealed

Western Australian cricket fan and graphic designer Kai Jaeger's kit will be worn by Australian T20 teams during the 2021-22 summer of cricket

Cricket Network

25 March 2020, 04:07 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo