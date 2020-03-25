Votes are in! Design the kit winner revealed

Australia's T20 teams will wear a kit designed by Western Australian cricket fan and graphic designer Kai Jaeger during the 2021-22 summer after fans voted his 'Vibrant Evolutions' kit the winner of Cricket Australia’s ‘It’s Your Design’ competition.

Jaeger, a long-time fan and backyard cricketer, was among 120 entrants to the competition and one of the five designers shortlisted by Cricket Australia and its apparel manufacturer ASICS.

🤩 WINNING DESIGN 🤩 Congratulations to Kai Jaeger, the winner of our It's Your Design competition. The @ASICSaustralia playing shirt – designed by and voted for by fans – will be worn by our T20 INTL teams during the 2021-22 home season. Thanks to everyone who entered + voted! pic.twitter.com/LYxMQKwYqj March 24, 2020

After four days of public voting deemed Jaeger's design the winner, he is 'unbelievably excited' to see his design worn by Australia’s men’s and women’s national teams when the 2021-22 Australian summer of cricket rolls around.

Adding to the thrill of seeing his kit on display to cricket fans around the world, Jaeger will also receive a VIP experience at an international match during the 2021-22 season, one of his T20 shirts signed by the Australian teams, a day with the ASICS design team plus a cash prize of $5,000.

Jaeger, wanting to see more complexity to Australia’s kits as opposed to the trend of 'flat colours' he has observed in sports kits from across the globe in recent times, describes his kit as fun, upbeat and modern.

"I tried to make it interesting and different from every angle, but still recognisable for Australian cricket fans," he told cricket.com.au today.

"The different shapes and colours help to keep the design fun and upbeat. The lines, with an upwards trajectory, create a sense of movement and represent the ever-changing nature of the game."

A keen observer of Australian cricket kits worn over the years, Jaeger identifies kit worn by Australia’s men in the 1992 Cricket World Cup as his personal favourite.

"I remember seeing Boony (David Boon) playing in the 1992 World Cup and loving that kit with the buttons that went all the way down to the chest."

David Boon in action during the 1992 Cricket World Cup

Jaeger’s design will be donned by the Australian teams in the T20 international format only, during the 2021-22 summer.

The men's and women's teams will wear the same kit, with the sponsor logos the only difference in appearance. The men's team shirt is sponsored by Alinta Energy while the women's team shirt is sponsored by long-time supporter of women's cricket, Commonwealth Bank.

The ICC's Future Tours Programme indicates that Australia's men's team will host T20 series against Sri Lanka and South Africa, while it is unclear who the Australian women will host during this time.

The design competition follows last year's hugely popular 'Pick the Kit' competition that saw both Australia and New Zealand revive retro kits worn in the 1990s for this summer's Gillette ODI series.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the kits were worn in only one match, which was played behind closed doors with no fans, before the series was called off.