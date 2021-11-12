ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Kiwi star to miss World Cup final with self-inflicted injury

A moment of madness has cost New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Devon Conway dearly with a broken bone from punching his own bat ruling him out of the T20 World Cup final against Australia

Dave Middleton

12 November 2021, 09:12 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

