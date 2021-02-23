Qantas T20 Tour of NZ 2021

Conway rises from club cricketer to Black Caps ace

Following his player-of-the-match award against Australia, Devon Conway is riding a streak of five straight fifties to continue his rise through the ranks

AAP

23 February 2021, 12:59 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo