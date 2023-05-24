Windies' Devon Thomas charged with match-fixing

West Indies batter Devon Thomas, who played a Test match against Australia in December, has been charged with match-fixing by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and provisionally banned from playing.

The ICC laid seven charges against Thomas relating to attempting to fix the outcome of games and obstructing investigations by concealing, tampering with or destroying evidence.

Four of the charges relate to matches in the Sri Lanka Premier League Twenty20 tournament in 2021 and two relate to matches in the Caribbean Premier League T20 competition in the same year.

One relates to matches in the T10 Cricket League in United Arab Emirates, also in 2021.

The ICC, in a release, also claimed that Thomas did not cooperate with the anti-corruption officials during the investigation.

Besides the fixing allegation, the governing body also charged the 33-year-old for failing to report corrupt approaches.

Thomas has 14 days to respond to the charges, the Dubai-based ICC said on Tuesday.

Thomas's only Test appearance came against Australia in December at Adelaide Oval. He made 19 and 12 as the hosts won by 419 runs. He did not play in subsequent Tests in Zimbabwe and South Africa.

First Test wicket for Devon Thomas and he gets the firing Usman Khawaja! #AUSvWI December 8, 2022

Thomas has played 21 one-day internationals, although his last came 10 years ago. He has played in 12 T20 games for West Indies between 2009 and 2022.