Third Test moved from Dharamsala to Indore

The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed a change of venue for the third Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy series after the ground in Dharamsala was deemed unfit.

Indore will instead host the penultimate match of the four-Test campaign on March 1 after the BCCI ruled the outfield at Himachal Pradesh Stadium as not up to scratch.

QUICK SINGLE What to expect from the remaining INDvAUS pitches

The ground has recently seen new drainage installed but the BCCI said the "outfield lacks sufficient grass density and will need some time to develop fully" due to "harsh winter conditions in the region".

India have a formidable record at Indore's Holkar Stadium. The home side hammered New Zealand by 321 runs in 2016 before thrashing Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs in 2019.

QUICK SINGLE Galle-or-nothing: Aussies urged to heed past lessons

The Australians had been looking forward to playing in Dharamsala, which lies in the foothills of the Himalaya mountain range. It is considered one of the most picturesque cricket grounds in the world.

The city's cool climate would have increased the chances of a more pace-friendly surface being produced. It was there in 2017 where the Aussies met the Dalai Lama, who lives nearby, before losing the final and deciding match of that Test series.

Steve Smith meeting the Dalai Lama at his Dharamsala residence in March 2017 // Getty

Ravichandran Ashwin, fresh off rolling through Australia in the second innings in Nagpur to seal a huge win for India, will be licking his lips at the prospect of playing in Indore.

The off-spinner has taken 18 wickets at 12.5 in his two Tests there, including a player-of-the-match performance against the Black Caps where he took 13 wickets for the match.

Australia are expecting similar conditions for the remaining three Tests, as they look to hit back in Delhi for the second match beginning this week.

Kuhnemann a 'live chance' for Test debut in Delhi

"All the wickets are going to be pretty similar," said paceman Scott Boland. "Not sure they're going to give us any pace through the middle of the wicket.

"The same in Sri Lanka (for Australia's two-Test tour) last year, it felt like they rolled the middle of the wicket so flat, there's no pace in it for our quick bowlers.

"So I assume it's going to be pretty similar. From their point of view their spin dominated. They played our spinners pretty well, so I reckon they're going to be looking for the same kind of wicket.

Murphy grabs magnificent seven on maiden Test outing

"As a fast bowler, you just want one (out of) of pace, seam, swing, and there's not really any of them. Patty (Cummins) bowled really well when he took the second new ball and found some shape.

"Their opening bowlers swung it as well. So there is a little bit there for the first couple overs and I feel like if you get through that then you can sort of set yourself."

Border-Gavaskar Qantas Tour of India 2023

February 9-13: India won by an innings and 132 runs

February 17-21: Second Test, Delhi, 3pm AEDT

March 1-5: Third Test, Indore, 3pm AEDT

March 9-13: Fourth Test, Ahmedabad, 3pm AEDT

All matches will be broadcast live and exclusive on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India squad: (for the first two Tests) Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav