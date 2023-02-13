India v Australia Tests - Men

Third Test moved from Dharamsala to Indore

Due to a lack of 'sufficient grass density' in the outfield, Australia won’t travel to Dharamsala for the third Test against India

Louis Cameron in Nagpur

13 February 2023, 04:03 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

