Australia A v England Lions - Men's

Hobart recruit Brook gets Lions call as Sibley opts out

Harry Brook will miss the opening stages of the KFC BBL after being called up to the England Lions squad with Test opener discard Dom Sibley deciding not to tour

PA

22 October 2021, 08:12 AM AEST

