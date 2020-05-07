All 2019-20 state and Big Bash awards winners

The best players from Australia's domestic cricket season have been honoured, with some outstanding performers up in lights

Cricket Network

7 May 2020, 08:12 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo