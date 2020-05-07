All 2019-20 state and Big Bash awards winners
The best players from Australia's domestic cricket season have been honoured, with some outstanding performers up in lights
Cricket Network
7 May 2020, 08:12 PM AEST
The COVID-19 pandemic may have cut the Australian domestic season short but it hasn't stopped the best performers being honoured by their states.
The end-of-season celebrations across the cricket community were curtailed by the coronavirus, while Australia saw the final round of the Marsh Sheffield Shield competition and the subsequent final scrapped.
A host of glittering awards ceremonies usually follow but this year it was more a low-key affair with online catch-ups during lockdown instead.
With Tasmania the last state to announce all their award winners last month, we wrap up the full list of winners from the Shield, Marsh One-Day Cup, Rebel WBBL|05 and KFB BBL|09 seasons as well as the Women's National Cricket League, plus a look back at some of the best performances.
New South Wales
Steve Waugh Medal: Daniel Hughes
Belinda Clark Medal: Rene Farrell
Sheffield Shield MVP: Harry Conway
Marsh Cup MVP: Daniel Hughes
NSW Breakers MVP: Rene Farrell
Sydney Sixers
WBBL|05 MVP: Marizanne Kapp
BBL|09 MVP: Josh Philippe
Sydney Thunder
WBBL|05 Alex Blackwell Medal: Hannah Darlington
BBL|09 Mike Hussey Medal: Daniel Sams
Queensland
Ian Healy Trophy: Michael Neser
Queensland Fire MVP: Sammy-Jo Johnson
Sheffield Shield MVP: Michael Neser
Marsh Cup MVP: Usman Khawaja
Brisbane Heat WBBL|05 MVP: Jess Jonassen
Brisbane Heat BBL|09 MVP: Matthew Renshaw
South Australia
Neil Dansie Medal: Wes Agar
Andrea McCauley Medal: Tahlia McGrath
Lord Hampden Trophy (Shield): Wes Agar
Marsh Cup MVP: Callum Ferguson
Adelaide Strikers WBBL|05 MVP: Sophie Devine
Adelaide Strikers BBL|09 MVP: Jon Wells
Tasmania
Ricky Ponting Medal: Jackson Bird
Tigers Women's MVP: Maisy Gibson
David Boon Medal (Shield MVP): Jackson Bird
Jack Simmons Medal (Marsh Cup MVP): Jackson Bird
Hobart Hurricanes WBBL MVP: Belinda Vakarewa
Hobart Hurricanes BBL MVP: D'Arcy Short
Victoria
Bill Lawry Medal (Shield): Nic Maddinson
Sharon Tredrea Award (WNCL): Annabel Sutherland
Marsh Cup MVP: Aaron Finch
Melbourne Renegades
WBBL|05 MVP: Jess Duffin
BBL|09 MVP: Beau Webster
Melbourne Stars
WBBL|05 MVP: Lizelle Lee
BBL|09 MVP: Marcus Stoinis
Western Australia
Laurie Sawle Medal: Shaun Marsh
Zoe Goss Medal: Nicole Bolton
Sheffield Shield MVP: Shaun Marsh
Marsh Cup MVP: Shaun Marsh
Perth Scorchers WBBL MVP: Nat Sciver
Simon Katich Medal (Perth Scorchers BBL MVP): Jhye Richardson