All 2019-20 state and Big Bash awards winners

The COVID-19 pandemic may have cut the Australian domestic season short but it hasn't stopped the best performers being honoured by their states.

The end-of-season celebrations across the cricket community were curtailed by the coronavirus, while Australia saw the final round of the Marsh Sheffield Shield competition and the subsequent final scrapped.

A host of glittering awards ceremonies usually follow but this year it was more a low-key affair with online catch-ups during lockdown instead.

With Tasmania the last state to announce all their award winners last month, we wrap up the full list of winners from the Shield, Marsh One-Day Cup, Rebel WBBL|05 and KFB BBL|09 seasons as well as the Women's National Cricket League, plus a look back at some of the best performances.

New South Wales

Steve Waugh Medal: Daniel Hughes

Hughes blazes Redbacks again with second ton of Shield game

Belinda Clark Medal: Rene Farrell

Sheffield Shield MVP: Harry Conway

Marsh Cup MVP: Daniel Hughes

NSW Breakers MVP: Rene Farrell

Retiring Farrell bags four wickets

Sydney Sixers

WBBL|05 MVP: Marizanne Kapp

BBL|09 MVP: Josh Philippe

Sydney Thunder

WBBL|05 Alex Blackwell Medal: Hannah Darlington

BBL|09 Mike Hussey Medal: Daniel Sams

Fantastic Philippe fires with 52 in Big Bash final

Queensland

Ian Healy Trophy: Michael Neser

Queensland Fire MVP: Sammy-Jo Johnson

Sheffield Shield MVP: Michael Neser

Neser pushes Test case with stunning Shield spell

Marsh Cup MVP: Usman Khawaja

Brisbane Heat WBBL|05 MVP: Jess Jonassen

Brisbane Heat BBL|09 MVP: Matthew Renshaw

South Australia

Neil Dansie Medal: Wes Agar

Andrea McCauley Medal: Tahlia McGrath

Lord Hampden Trophy (Shield): Wes Agar

Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year 2020: Wes Agar

Marsh Cup MVP: Callum Ferguson

Adelaide Strikers WBBL|05 MVP: Sophie Devine

Adelaide Strikers BBL|09 MVP: Jon Wells

Best of Tahlia McGrath at WBBL Brisbane Festival Weekend

Tasmania

Ricky Ponting Medal: Jackson Bird

Tigers Women's MVP: Maisy Gibson

David Boon Medal (Shield MVP): Jackson Bird

Bulk Bird seeds in Marsh Cup six-for

Jack Simmons Medal (Marsh Cup MVP): Jackson Bird

Hobart Hurricanes WBBL MVP: Belinda Vakarewa

Hobart Hurricanes BBL MVP: D'Arcy Short

Dynamite D'Arcy explodes for ton as Hurricanes claim win

Victoria

Bill Lawry Medal (Shield): Nic Maddinson

Maddinson mauls Blues in blazing SCG century

Sharon Tredrea Award (WNCL): Annabel Sutherland

Marsh Cup MVP: Aaron Finch

Sutherland's maiden wicket gets a rousing reception

Melbourne Renegades

WBBL|05 MVP: Jess Duffin

BBL|09 MVP: Beau Webster

Super Stoinis smashes highest score in BBL history

Melbourne Stars

WBBL|05 MVP: Lizelle Lee

BBL|09 MVP: Marcus Stoinis

Western Australia

Laurie Sawle Medal: Shaun Marsh

Captain Marsh powers his way to a maiden double ton

Zoe Goss Medal: Nicole Bolton

Sheffield Shield MVP: Shaun Marsh

Marsh Cup MVP: Shaun Marsh

Perth Scorchers WBBL MVP: Nat Sciver

Simon Katich Medal (Perth Scorchers BBL MVP): Jhye Richardson