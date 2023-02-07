India v Australia Tests - Men

Dry Nagpur pitch could see Aussies pick three spinners

Steve Smith said Cameron Green had all but been ruled out of the first test, and concluded the Nagpur surface was “particularly” dry at one end

Louis Cameron in Nagpur

7 February 2023, 07:25 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo