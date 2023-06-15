Men's Ashes 2023

One out of the box: Dukes' secrets revealed

The dark art of selecting the right ball can make or break an innings for the bowling side in an Ashes Test, but there are signs this year's crop will not be as bowler friendly as the 2019 batch

Andrew Ramsey in Birmingham

15 June 2023, 11:21 AM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

