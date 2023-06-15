One out of the box: Dukes' secrets revealed

On the first morning at Edgbaston, once the coin's been flipped, the captains-with-trophy shots posed and before the respective anthems have been sung, another of cricket's more curious but lesser-known rituals will unfold.

As the team fielding team undertakes their warm-ups and fast bowlers limber for a forthcoming stint at the crease, one of the match's panel of umpires will approach with a box of shiny new Dukes-brand balls and proffer it for inspection.

A designated member of the bowling outfit will then cast a learned eye over the dozen alternatives and select one they believe will best serve their needs for the next 80 overs, at which time a replacement becomes available.

When that rite arrives for Australia, whether it's pre-game or mid-match, there's a strong chance Josh Hazlewood will be charged with the responsibility provided he's in the starting XI.

If not, his fellow fast bowler Mitchell Starc has been known to assume the role – though more often in limited-overs matches, played with white balls – while spinner Nathan Lyon and men's team coach Andrew McDonald have also been enlisted.

"It's pretty much a lose-lose situation," Hazlewood tells cricket.com.au about the unofficial duty.

"If you go well, nobody remembers and if the other team scores 500 everyone else is going 'well, who picked that ball that did nothing?'."

The task carries greater significance in England than in Australia – where Kookaburra-brand balls rarely differ wildly from batch to batch – because there are certain characteristics of the Dukes ball that cause fast bowlers to reach for them with glee.

"Often the Kookaburras look pretty similar, but with the Dukes ball I like as high a seam as possible, and a nice, dark-looking small ball," Hazlewood explains.

"I think that's the same idea a lot of bowlers have.

"If it's dark and feels like it's a bit smaller and a bit harder, it seems to keep its hardness for a bit longer.

"And if it feels like the ball's been sitting for quite a while, it's as if all the leather's tightened up.

"Whereas those big, bright red ones that look more like an apple, I feel like that's quite a big ball and the leather's already expanded and feels quite soft.

"They don't feel as good in the hand."

Josh Hazlewood prefers a darker Dukes ball on the smaller end of the allowed range // Getty

While that initial selection process seems as subjective as it is visual, there is a measure of science to underpin it.

Given the Dukes balls are manufactured by hand – and therefore no two are uniformly the same – there are telltale signs that may quite literally give a bowling outfit the edge.

According to cricket's laws, Test match balls must be between 8.81 and nine inches in circumference (22.38cm-22.86cm) and weigh between 156g and 163g, which means some are demonstrably smaller than others.

And the final phases in production of the Dukes – after leather sourced from Aberdeen Angus cattle raised in Scotland or Ireland has been treated with aluminium sulphate to aid the tanning process, sprayed red, cut to shape and stitched over the cork and rubber interior – are milling and 'lamping'.

In the milling process, the ball is placed in a heavy mould to compress the middle two rows of the six rings of stitching, and it's that feeling of a more prominent central seam on some that Hazlewood and his ilk will look for when running fingers over the prospective final choices.

The ball is compressed during the milling process at the Dukes' finishing factory // Getty

'Lamping' involves holding the near-finished product to a naked flame after which a small amount of grease is applied to the leather, and it’s the grease that rises to the ball's surface when it's rubbed on soft surfaces such as clothing to produce the sought-after shine on its exterior.

The darker the ball, the higher the grease content and therefore the greater its propensity to retain its sheen … or so the theory goes.

Grease is applied during the lamping phase that darkens the colour of the ball // Getty

Then there's the lacquer that's applied to each ball as the final element before packaging, which many fast bowlers believe prevents the ball from swinging noticeably until after it begins to break down following 20 to 30 overs of wear and tear.

But the recent iterations of Dukes balls bare a pale resemblance to those used when Australia last undertook an Ashes campaign in the UK in 2019, a series played with a batch of violently bowler-friendly balls that were manufactured the preceding year.

The ones deployed in England last summer were savagely criticised by a range of bowlers, most notably veteran pair James Anderson and Stuart Broad who will again lead their team's attack in the first Test at Edgbaston starting Friday.

Whereas the Dukes of 2019 were so formidable only once across five Ashes Tests that summer did an opening pair put on a 50-run stand, the 2022 iteration was described by Test cricket's most successful bowling combination as "like a piece of rolled-up plasticine" (Broad) and "a Rubik's cube" (Anderson).

"You feel like you can squeeze them even before you have bowled a ball with them," Broad wrote in his regular column for 'Mail on Sunday' last summer.

During one game in the 2022 county championship, the ball was changed seven times because each replacement went quickly out of shape and the altered nature of the Dukes was starkly reflected in the batting returns at Test level.

In six Tests played across the 2019 summer (including England's match against Ireland) only eight individual centuries were posted, while four years later there was 16 albeit with one additional Test match on the schedule.

In an article published in the recently released 2023 Wisden Cricketer's Almanack, Dilip Jajodia – the owner of British Cricket Balls Ltd (which manufactures Dukes) – cited two possible explanations for the sudden deterioration in the product's reliability and durability.

One was the furloughing of staff at the tannery in Chesterfield (Derbyshire) during the global pandemic, which meant hides used on the balls were of lower quality than previously.

The other was a combination of COVID-19 and Brexit, which made access to the German chemicals that bind together the fibres in leather more problematic with the British alternatives decidedly inferior.

"A hand-made natural product can't always be perfect," Jajodia told Wisden, while noting that with greater compression applied during manufacture the performance of Dukes balls improved as the 2022 English summer progressed.

However, alarm bells are already ringing for the 2023 vintage after India's bowlers successfully asked for their second new-ball to be changed after just four overs of use in Australia's second innings of the World Test Championship Final at The Oval last weekend.

The Dukes was changed early in the innings for both teams during the WTC final // Getty

And later that same day, Australia found the one they chose for the start of their final bowling innings had lost shape and required changing after seeing just six overs of action.

It's understood Australia assistant coach Daniel Vettori was responsible for selecting that one, although second innings bowling hero Scott Boland noted both the original and the substitute seemed slightly out of balance when they were spun in the air prior to use.

Hazlewood's hopes of finding an errant 2018 version when rummaging through available options are scuppered by the fact the year of manufacture is gold-stamped on each ball, along with the maker's brand and a grading of quality.

Only the top-graded Dukes – the ones made from slightly thicker hide taken from near the spine of a source animal – are certified suitable for Test cricket, while the lesser-quality alternatives (with thinner leather from outer flanks) are earmarked for lower grades.

A box of fresh Dukes ahead of the 2019 fifth Ashes Test at The Oval // Getty

Unlike Lyon when he conducts his examination, Hazlewood does not inspect each ball's quarter seams to ensure they are snugly intact but he has been known to run his fingers down the seam and flick it skywards to check whether it rotates truly along its vertical axis.

And when it comes to choosing a mid-innings replacement ball from the box of similarly scuffed options ferried to the middle by the third umpire, Hazlewood admits the criteria can drastically change depending on the stage and format of the match.

"You want a hard one if the wicket still has a bit of grass on it and there's a chance it might do a bit, but at other times you probably want a softer one if the wicket's really good and batters are scoring freely," he said.

"So a few little tricks here and there."

But he acknowledges the wisdom of ball selection is only ever bestowed in hindsight, and that anybody who claims to be able to discern how a cricket will behave when viewing it lying in a cardboard box is probably having a lend.

The only occasion that springs to his mind of a specially chosen ball delivering magic properties was during Australia's 2015 Test against New Zealand at the WACA in Perth, where a hard, flat pitch made life hell for bowlers and balls alike.

"We kept changing balls all time, and then we got one and I remember thinking 'geez this is from about 2008'," Hazlewood recalled of that mid-innings substitution.

"It was about 30 overs old, so nice and hard and I banged it in and it bounced, and I got Kane Williamson out (caught at mid-on for 166).

"I just felt like that ball was totally different.

"But they're pretty good these days – they're all round, they're all pretty similar.

"I just think sometimes too much thought can come into it."