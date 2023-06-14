Dukes ball offers extra intrigue for Ashes tour match

'Super keen' Sutherland raring to go for first Ashes tour

Australia brushed off their cobwebs and jetlag under the Leicester sun on Tuesday ahead of a crucial red-ball warm-up match against England A that presents a final chance to fine-tune for next week's one-off Ashes Test.

A 13-strong Australia squad touched down in the United Kingdom on Sunday – the 14th member, Grace Harris, will link up with the group this weekend following the three-day practice match – and the group enjoyed their first hit out of the tour at Leicester County Ground two days later.

Given the infrequency of women's Tests, a format Australia last played in January 2022, the three-day game at Grace Road is invaluable – even more so given this will be the first women's Ashes Test played with the Dukes ball.

Previous women's Tests have used a red Kookaburra, but the England and Wales Cricket Board have now made the switch to the Dukes, which was first used in last year's Test between England and South Africa.

The full Australian squad was put through their paces in the first of two training sessions before Thursday's opening day of the warm-up fixture.

Megan Schutt bowls to Beth Mooney at Australia training in Leicester on Tuesday // Tristan Furney-cricket.com.au

"It's massive," allrounder Annabel Sutherland said on Tuesday ahead of the clash with England A.

"We had a two-day practice match against the Aus A girls (before leaving Australia), which was really cool to do and started those conversations, and we've had a couple of camps as well, where we've been able to get the Dukes ball in our hands and get used to that.

"But the more we can get out there in a match scenario and have those conversations, I think it'll do us a world of good to get set for the Test."

England go into this Ashes series with a new coach in Jon Lewis, who joined the team ahead of the T20 World Cup earlier this year, and are playing a new aggressive brand of cricket.

But Australia likewise have undergone some significant changes since the last Ashes in January 2022 following the retirement of former vice-captain Rachael Haynes last September and the installation of Shelley Nitschke as head coach.

Significantly, there is also the absence of regular captain Meg Lanning, who was ruled out of the tour last month for medical reasons.

Deputy Alyssa Healy has stepped up to lead the national side in her stead and Sutherland backed in the new-look leadership group to successfully steer Australia through the multi-format, seven-match series.

Australia vice-captain Tahlia McGrath gets some time in the nets on Tuesday // Tristan Furney-cricket.com.au

"We would love to have Meg here and our thoughts are certainly with her in back home. We've talked about it as a group that it's obviously a big, big miss to not have Meg, she's an outstanding player and leader of the team," Sutherland said.

"So we're certainly going to miss having her but in saying that, I think Alyssa and (vice-captain Tahlia McGrath) are exceptional leaders in their own right … we've got really good depth in our side to fill that (hole) and have shown that in previous series where Meg hasn't been there."

Australia will have a second hit out on Wednesday ahead of day one of the warm-up match, which kicks off on Thursday at 10am local time.

CommBank Ashes Tour of the UK 2023

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (vc), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt

Test: June 22-26 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 11am local (7pm AEST)

First T20I: July 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham, 6.35pm (3.35am July 2 AEST)

Second T20I: July 5 at The Oval, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 6 AEST)

Third T20I: July 8 at Lord’s, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 9 AEST)

First ODI: July 12 at The County Ground, Bristol, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Second ODI: July 16 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11am (7pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 18 at The County Ground, Taunton, 1pm (10pm AEST)