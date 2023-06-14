Women's Ashes - Test

Dukes ball offers extra intrigue for Ashes tour match

Australia will play their first match using the Dukes ball in a warm-up fixture this week after the ECB made the switch from the Kookaburra variety for women's Tests

Laura Jolly in Leicester

14 June 2023, 10:25 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

