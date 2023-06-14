Men's Ashes 2023

Clash of styles in focus as rivals fine tune at Edgbaston

An inside look at the vastly different approach England and Australia took to their first hit out at Edgbaston ahead of Friday's Ashes opener

Louis Cameron at Edgbaston

14 June 2023, 11:04 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

