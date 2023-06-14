Clash of styles in focus as rivals fine tune at Edgbaston

Where self-admonishment may have been expected after a mistake, Stuart Broad's big, greedy in-swinger on Jonny Bairstow's leg-stump, duly dispatched behind square on the leg-side, was instead followed by a wide-eyed grin from the bowler.

"There will be a leg-slip there for Steve Smith," the smiling Broad said, quite loud enough for those observing England's nets session three days out from the Ashes series getting underway.

The music blaring in the background, pop and dance tunes with the odd '90s RnB throwback mixed in, only heightened the fact that England are a galaxy removed from the broken team that left Australia's shores 18 months ago after their second straight 0-4 Ashes series result abroad.

Breaking away Ashes drought a chance to 'define this era'

And as much as the 'Bazball' mastermind Brendon McCullum has downplayed suggestions of a revolution in how England approaches Test cricket, the clash of styles that will play out over the next seven weeks was apparent from how both teams went about their first Ashes training hit-outs at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

Hours after David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and co. had studiously worked on their footwork patterns in the training nets out the back of the Birmingham ground, Joe Root was reverse-ramping fast bowlers while Zac Crawley was doing reverse-sweep drills.

Where Warner had scratched his new guard parallel to the stumps in his attempts to improve how his back foot moves in line with off-stump, Ben Stokes was charging at throwdowns and launching them for six.

"It doesn't matter if a fielder is back there," shouted McCullum to Moeen Ali after a lofted stroke, with the allrounder in the midst of his first hit under the new regime after his extraordinary recall out of retirement.

Later it was 'shot, boss' and 'yeah, Mo' in McCullum's Kiwi twang as the Ashes hosts tried to inject the 35-year-old with the fearlessness that has characterised their novel approach to Test cricket.

The first ball faced by Moeen, who has not played a first-class match in nearly two years, was a confident cover drive off Ollie Robinson which had been greeted by enthusiastic applause from the 20 or so England players and coaches in the nets.

England had earlier warmed up with a game of keepy-uppy with a soccer ball, players and coaches alike. McCullum briefly broke up the game to address the group before the game resumed, with whichever person who broke the streak of the ball staying in the air getting flicked on the forehead by every other member of the team.

None of which is all that far removed from the relaxed approach of the Australians under Pat Cummins and Andrew McDonald, which is more similar in some ways to England's than many believe.

Long stints on the golf course are standard for both teams looking to de-stress as much as possible while spending long periods away from home, while Australia's soccer volleyball warm-ups are rowdy, competitive affairs.

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne at the Aussie nets session // Getty

The convivial banter between Warner and Khawaja and the Aussies watching on outside the nets underlined the relaxed vibe of a side that now holds the confidence of being crowned the world's best Test team.

And neither team is leaving much to chance in how they fine-tune their skills ahead of an era-defining series for both outfits.

None of the England batters were game enough to go after the rapid bouncers of Mark Wood in the nets, who looks to be bowling as quickly as – if not quicker than – he was during the 2021-22 Ashes tour when he was comfortably his side's biggest threat to the Australians with the ball.

Both Robinson and Jimmy Anderson bowled at full tilt having looked to have recovered from respective injuries, while there was also evidence of Broad's new out-swinger he has spoken of developing in his bid to slow Smith and Marnus Labuschagne this northern summer.

Stuart Broad faces a battle to win a spot in England's XI for the Ashes opener // Getty

Broad's prospects of playing on Friday may be uncertain with Anderson, Robinson and Wood all vying for fast-bowling spots too, but the veteran paceman has lost none of his tricks, while Anderson has lost none of his zip despite his 41st birthday coming up on the penultimate day of this series.

But if Broad expects Smith to be surprised by his (apparent) intention to set a leg-side field over the coming weeks, he may be disappointed given how the star batter had watchfully played throwdowns angled on that line from Michael di Venuto.

QUICK SINGLE Starc key to Australia's balance as big selection looms

For Australia, the dedication to their craft was equally apparent to England's not only in five of their top-six batters from the WTC final fronting up just 48 hours after their WTC final triumph, but also Mitchell Starc's appearance for a session where his bowling technique was clearly in focus.

While the rest of the Australian pace battery took a deserved break from training, Starc engaged in lengthy discussions with Daniel Vettori, who had stood behind one of the practice nets to film the left-armer bowling on his phone.

Mitch Starc was the sole Aussie front-line quick to train on Tuesday // Getty

So much of England's revival has been down to Stokes' lead-from-the-front attitude and the allrounder put in a lengthy stint ahead of his first Ashes series as captain.

The captain appeared short of full pace as he bowled for around half-an-hour on a practice wicket in the middle of the Edgbaston ground, with his troublesome left knee heavily strapped.

Stokes, bandage free for his hit later in the nets, was the last to leave training as he continued getting throwdowns after his teammates had finished up.

Australia will be hoping it is the last time in this series Stokes has the final say.

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20, Edgbaston

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood