Storm brings English feel as thrilling finale looms

Australia seize on break in rain to make important inroads

For 20 minutes yesterday, as storm clouds engulfed Birmingham and before they let loose their contents, the first Test suddenly took on the belated look and feel of an Ashes contest being fought on English soil.

Prior to that – from when the coin was tossed amid glaring early summer sunshine last Friday alongside a pitch as dry and brown as many encountered in parts of the subcontinent – the game had exhibited a distinctly foreign feel.

While England captain Ben Stokes had publicly spelled out his preference for fast, flat pitches to allow his emboldened top-order batters to fully express themselves in contrast to the bowler-dominated series of 2019, he perhaps hadn't specified a surface so dry as to negate any assistance for his seamers.

Late afternoon on match eve, a group of four members of the Edgbaston curators' staff, including head groundsman Gary Barwell, spent more than 10 minutes examining the pitch, gathered on hands and knees and tapping sections on a good length at either end amid much animated chat and chin stroking.

And when Brendon McCullum was reportedly asked by a broadcast journalist on the field before play began earlier this week whether it was a track made to order, the England coach supposedly grinned and replied 'what do you reckon?'.

The implication in McCullum's ambiguous answer was articulated at the end of day two by one of those emasculated quicks, Stuart Broad, who rated the Edgbaston pitch as like few he had previously encountered in his 18-year first-class career.

After letting out a loud grunt upon hurling down another delivery into the lifeless surface on Sunday, Broad walked past Pat Cummins at the non-striker's end and told the 193cm Australia skipper "you'll be five-foot five (165cm) by the end of this series", indicating the toll such pitches will take on fast bowlers.

Funky fields help end Khawaja's vigil, Aussie tail crumbles

"It's certainly one of the slowest pitches I can remember bowling on in England," Broad told Sky Sports after bowling 16 overs on Saturday.

"It's a very slow, low surface that saps the energy out of the ball.

"It's been pretty characterless so far – a bit soulless.

"But ultimately you can only judge it towards the end of a Test match and see how it develops."

QUICK SINGLE Australia's double strike changes first Test complexion

If the vignette between rain dumps on Sunday afternoon provides a foretaste of how it might develop, then a match that's neatly poised – England lead by 35 runs with eight second-innings wickets in hand and two days remaining – might just produce an all-time finish.

Whereas spin has been an unexpected feature of a match played in the opening weeks of English summer, with rival tweakers Nathan Lyon and Moeen Ali accounting for 63 of the 204 overs bowled to date, the 20 minutes under inky clouds and floodlights was manna for the quicks.

As a consequence, Australia set the sort of fields more often associated with Ashes Tests in the old country and duly claimed 2-2 from the 22 deliveries in that mini-session, both of them falling to catches behind the wicket.

The atypical nature of the Edgbaston pitch to that point was reflected by the first of those snares yesterday – Cameron Green's stunning low grab at gully to remove England opener Ben Duckett – which was the first claimed in the slips cordon for the entire match.

An even more illustrative statistic might be Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey's pair of stumpings off Lyon that equal the record set by Rod Marsh for the most stumpings in a single innings of an Ashes Test in England (at Headingley in 1972), and stands alone as the benchmark for a first innings.

'If you can't handle that, what can you handle?': Robinson

And if Carey's England counterpart Jonny Bairstow had gloved the chance offered by Green when he charged Moeen and missed on Saturday, this Test would have already set a new record for most stumpings in an Ashes fixture staged on UK turf.

As Carey noted at day's end, after the second deluge of the day put paid to play with England 2-28 and new pair Ollie Pope and Joe Root at the crease with neither having scored, the sudden switch to more recognisable England conditions overhead altered the nature of the pitch and the contest.

"It was an exciting 20 minutes, the lights come on and the ball's moving around a little bit more than what we've seen earlier in the Test match," Carey said.

"We thought there was rain coming as well, so you get in a bit of a rush to keep the ball rolling.

"It would have been great to get back out there tonight, but unfortunately the ground wasn't quite ready."

QUICK SINGLE Moeen fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

England quick Ollie Robinson, who had toiled through more than 20 overs without success until he knocked over Australia century maker Usman Khawaja on Sunday morning, agreed the fading light and imminent rain had made bowling an entirely different proposition.

Robinson, whose vocal send-off upon hitting Khawaja's stumps became a story in itself on day three, also conceded England's top-order batters were frustrated to be caught in the middle of the rainstorms when batting was at its most perilous, but refused to cry foul.

"With the lights coming on, I think it’s the first time in this game you've seen the pitch zipping around a little bit," he said.

"They were (frustrated), but they understand if the umpires say it's fit to play then it's fit to play, and we crack on.

"You won't hear any excuses from our side, that's part of the game."

Both teams agree a pitch that began as something of a subcontinental anomaly is slowly deteriorating rather than rapidly falling apart, and therefore is expected to offer something to both seamers and spinners across the final two days.

Take a walk with Alex Carey before day three

Robinson claimed England would fancy their chances of claiming all 10 Australia wickets for the second time in the match, and for a remarkable 27th consecutive Test innings, if their bowlers get a full day's worth of 90 overs at their foes on Tuesday.

For his part, Carey would not be drawn on what he considered a challenging or inaccessible target might look like on such a surface, but would welcome a reappearance of the misty, mizzling conditions that radically rewrote the match narrative on Sunday while his team are bowling.

"I still think there's enough there for bowlers hitting a hard length," he said.

"We see with the Dukes ball that things can happen out of nowhere, and … potentially, if it's dry, a bit of reverse swing.

"And then Nathan Lyon and Moeen Ali are going to play big roles in both second innings.

"There's still opportunities for bowlers to take wickets when you set the right fields and apply enough pressure.

"But it's changing. The overheads here and probably the age of the ball – we've seen ball changes as well – might play a part and it might break up a little bit more moving forward."

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20, Edgbaston

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood