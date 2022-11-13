Spinning decks: Hayward finds her groove

When Ella Hayward isn't busy spinning a web in the Weber WBBL, chances are you might find the Melbourne Renegades teenager spinning on a different sort of deck instead.

Hayward, otherwise known affectionately as 'DJ' or 'Deej' by her Renegades teammates, took up DJ-ing as a hobby to pass the time during COVID lockdowns, enjoying it so much she has progressed to landing minor gigs.

Now, the 19-year-old packs her decks when she tours around the WBBL, with her Renegades teammates eager to be entertained during their downtime.

"A few of the girls from the 'Gades found out about it and wanted me to start playing for them," Hayward told cricket.com.au ahead of this weekend's matches.

"It was during my second season of Big Bash when I started doing it in Mackay ... a few of the girls really, really wanted me to play so I ended up getting my decks shipped up all the way up Melbourne.

"From then on, I've just been taking them wherever I can.

"I'm actually doing an art show for (Stars bowler) Sophie Day later in the year and a couple of birthday parties as well.

"It's been a cool little experience and journey, I love it. It's just a lot of fun and something outside of cricket that I enjoy doing."

Hayward made her Big Bash debut in 2020 in the Sydney hub and had to wait until late last month to play her first match in Victoria.

The wait to play a game in Melbourne was even longer, and when that match against the Sydney Sixers at Junction Oval finally arrived on Thursday, the match washed out before Hayward had a chance to either bat or bowl.

Fittingly for the Jawoyn Country woman, her long-awaited chance to play in front of friends and family in Melbourne has coincided with First Nations Round.

"It's so important," she said. "I love that I get to play a few home games during First Nations Round with friends and family coming to watch. It's so important for me and my culture, so to represent my mob, I'm just really looking forward to it."

Hayward has played eight of 11 matches for the Renegades this season and has been handed important powerplay overs in recent games.

While WBBL|08 has not gone to plan for a side that finished second on the table last summer, Hayward has nonetheless been trying to make the most of every chance she has been handed.

"It's been good to get a lot of good opportunity with the ball and even get a couple goes with the bat," she said.

"I've been enjoying bowling in the powerplay again … it's definitely a challenge, but it's something I do enjoy doing."

That sort of experience could be crucial come January, with Hayward a strong chance to be part of the Australia squad that travels to South Africa for the inaugural ICC Women's Under-19 World Cup.

The off-spinner is among a host of eligible under-19 players who are on WBBL lists this season, alongside Hurricanes leg-spinner Amy Smith, Sixers leggie Jade Allen, Melbourne Stars' Rhys McKenna and Olivia Henry, Striker Ella Wilson and Heat replacement player Lucy Hamilton.

"If I got selected for that, it would mean a lot to me," Hayward said.

"As a young player you dream of playing for Australia (so) it would be such an honour to go away and experience that.

"I would absolutely love to and I've just got to keep working hard and see what happens."

