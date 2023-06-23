Women's Ashes - Test

History eludes superb Perry as Filer signals her arrival

Australia's superstar allrounder was typically philosophical about falling one run short of joining the 'three Test hundreds club', while the hosts unleashed a young tearaway who impressed on Ashes debut

Laura Jolly at Trent Bridge

23 June 2023, 06:28 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo