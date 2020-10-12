Rebel WBBL|06

'I don't think I'd offer anywhere near as much just as a batter'

Ellyse Perry has shot down any suggestion she will shelve bowling to play as a batter only in this month's WBBL, declaring she's fit and firing in both skills for the T20 competition

AAP

12 October 2020, 02:11 PM AEST

