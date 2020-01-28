'She could be one of the best we've ever produced': Perry

Annabel Sutherland has yet to make her international debut, but her new teammate Ellyse Perry already believes the teenage allrounder could turn out to be one of the best players Australia has ever produced.

Sutherland was the sole surprise inclusion in Australia’s 15-player squad for the CommBank T20I Tri-Series and ICC T20 World Cup, with selectors electing to give the talented 18-year-old her maiden call-up just months after she finished high school.

But the fast-bowling allrounder has long been on the radar of national selectors, having spent two years in the National Performance Squad and represented both Australia’s Under-19s and Australia A.

Perry, who was recently crowned the ICC’s Women’s Cricketer of the Year, knows a bit about being thrust into the international spotlight at a young age, having debuted for Australia at 16.

The world’s best allrounder who has dominated at the highest level for more than a decade, Perry is better placed than most to make a big call about what the future may hold for her new teammate.

"It’s huge," Perry told cricket.com.au of Sutherland’s potential.

"She's already fulfilled a lot of that potential and it’s scary to think how much further she can go.

"She's a wonderful athlete, she's got a great build, she bowls fast and into the wicket and is able to swing it.

"She's a very, very classy batter, plays essentially around the whole ground already.

"To think that she's only had such a small amount of experience at this level, but she already looks capable and comfortable.

"Time is only going to make her better … I'm really pumped that she's getting the opportunity when she is, because I think she could be one of the best we’ve ever produced."

It’s not just Sutherland’s technical proficiency with the bat or her ability to hit the deck hard with the ball that has Perry impressed.

It’s also the way Sutherland carries herself – a manner Perry finds reminiscent of the way another Australian player entered the national team back in 2011.

"Meg Lanning made a hundred in her second match and she just did it in a manner that kind of exhibited so much class and that confidence and belief in herself that not many players have … someone that actually reminds me of that now is Annabel Sutherland, in the same way that she plays with such class and confidence," Perry said.

Perry has been far from alone in talking up Sutherland’s potential, and there is little doubt entering the Australian team at such a young age is daunting for anyone, let alone coming in with the tag of ‘the next big thing’.

Annabel Sutherland action during the recent Australia A series

But Perry believes the Victorian has the right temperament to handle the hype.

"She's incredibly intelligent," she said. "I think she's just got a great demeanour for sport, she's really competitive but she's also not flustered … she takes things in really well and she's certainly ambitious and motivated and willing to work hard.

"All those things are just the perfect combination for someone that’s going to play a lot of cricket for Australia."

It remains to be seen whether Sutherland will make a debut during the upcoming T20 tri-series against England and India, with coach Matthew Mott adamant Australia will go into the series – which essentially acts as a warm-up for all three teams – fielding their strongest side.

But with the need for game time across the entire squad also paramount, a Sutherland debut is far from off the cards.

"At the start of the tri-series we’ll pick our best team, we can’t waste those games because we haven’t played together as a team for a long time," Mott said.

"But we’ll also have a long-term view to make sure players are getting enough opportunity, so if they’re called upon at late notice they’re ready to go."

The CommBank T20I Tri-Series gets underway at Manuka Oval on Friday when England play India, before Australia take on England on Saturday.

