Perry to skipper Phoenix as Hundred teams shape up

Ellyse Perry has been tasked with improving the fortunes of Birmingham Phoenix in England's white-ball Hundred competition

The 32-year-old allrounder has captained the Sydney Sixers for all eight seasons of the Women's Big Bash League.

She will be the team's third captain in three seasons and replaces New Zealand's Sophie Devine, who remains in the squad. The Phoenix are coached by Australian Ben Sawyer who has worked with Perry at Sixers and who currently coaches New Zealand women.

Australians in the Hundred

Birmingham Phoenix: Erin Burns, Ellyse Perry, Kane Richardson

London Spirit: Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Grace Harris

Manchester Originals: Ashton Turner, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Northern Superchargers: Alyssa Healy and Georgia Wareham

Oval Invincibles: n/a

Southern Brave: Tim David, Maitlan Brown

Trent Rockets: Alana King, Daniel Sams

Welsh Fire: Laura Harris

Perry played for Birmingham in the 2022 season when the Phoenix came fourth in the eight-team competition. The star allrounder finished the campaign with 134 runs but did not bowl in her six matches.

It hasn't been all rosy for Perry in the shortest format, losing her spot in the all-conquering Australian T20 International side in 2022. But a strong tour of India that year helped her regain her spot in the side, which she would hold onto until the successful T20 World Cup campaign in South Africa in February.

Perry (far right) celebrates winning her sixth T20 World Cup, in Cape Town in February // Getty

Perry will be joined by at least eight fellow Australian women already confirmed in the competition, while there are seven men committed to Hundred franchises.

The third edition of the Hundred starts on August 2, with a double header between the Trent Rockets and the Southern Brave (midnight AEST).