Perry to skipper Phoenix as Hundred teams shape up

Ellyse Perry is to captain the Birmingham Phoenix franchise in England's white-ball Hundred competition replacing New Zealander Sophie Devine

AAP & cricket.com.au

23 May 2023, 07:33 AM AEST

