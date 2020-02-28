ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Hip issue shouldn't stop 'resilient' Perry: Mott

Australia coach confident his superstar allrounder will be available for Monday's crunch clash with New Zealand after some rest and treatment

Laura Jolly in Melbourne

28 February 2020, 03:32 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo