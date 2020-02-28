Hip issue shouldn't stop 'resilient' Perry: Mott

Coach Mott provides update on Perry fitness

Ellyse Perry is once again under an injury cloud heading into Australia's do-or-die T20 World Cup clash against New Zealand on Monday, but coach Matthew Mott is backing his "resilient" superstar allrounder to overcome her latest setback.

Perry left the field late in Bangladesh's unsuccessful run chase in Canberra on Thursday night, shortly after an attempted diving save on the boundary.

QUICK SINGLE Clinical Aussies cruise past Bangladesh

She was later confirmed to have a sore hip and while Mott conceded she would be closely monitored across the coming 48 hours, he expects Perry to be fit for the Junction Oval blockbuster – a match that looms as a do-or-die encounter for the trans-Tasman rivals.

Perry was not in any obvious discomfort when the Australian squad touched down at Melbourne Airport on Friday afternoon, fresh off their 86-run victory over Bangladesh at Manuka Oval.

"I'm no physio but it's just a little thing there on her hip," Mott said.

"She's an incredibly resilient player, she's had a lot of niggles over the last couple of years and has still managed to get through so we're really confident.

"Any time you get a niggle I suppose there's doubt, but I've seen her push through what seems to be worse than that and be able to perform.

"We'll just have to assess her over the next 24 to 48 hours and make sure she's right."

Aussies easily handle Bangladesh in first ever meeting

Australia have the advantage of an extra day off before Monday's match, with the squad to be given a break from training – and all other cricket commitments – on Saturday, before returning to the training track on Sunday afternoon.

"She'll have plenty of time to get ready for a huge game against New Zealand," Mott added.

Perry's fitness was also a hot topic heading into the Canberra match, after she was spotted at Perth Airport with her right shoulder heavily strapped.

She injured her right AC joint in a fielding mishap during the Rebel WBBL in November, and Australia captain Meg Lanning has since confirmed the allrounder is still managing the joint, despite not missing a beat since her return to cricket in early January.

Perry bowled three overs for figures of 0-12 on Thursday, while her skill with the bat was not required as Australia's top-order racked up 1-189 from their 20 overs.

Mott pointed to the way Perry overcame a side strain to take the field for Australia's opening Ashes ODI in Leicester last July as a show of her ability to overcome adversity.

"(She's incredible), if you ask Kate Beerworth our physio, she's up there with the best she's worked with," Mott said.

"She's incredibly resilient. The day before the Ashes we thought she was 50-50 and she came out and took wickets and scored runs.

"We're not that concerned."

Healy talks pressure, honesty and Kiwi banter

In Mott's eyes, the bonus day off could not have come at a better time for his entire squad, who have recorded back-to-back wins against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh after dropping their opening game of the tournament to India.

Since leaving Melbourne at the end of the tri-series earlier this month, the Australians have been to Brisbane, Adelaide, Sydney, Perth and Canberra in the space of 15 days, playing one warm-up and three round matches in that time.

"We've been travelling a lot, there are some tired bodies, tired minds, so tomorrow is an absolute godsend for this team," he said.

"We'll use it really wisely.

"There'll be no cricket whatsoever, there'll be no cricket chat, it'll be a complete switch-off day and we get back the next day and prepare, plan and get ready."

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

February 21: India won by 17 runs

February 24: Australia won by five wickets

February 27: Australia won by 86 runs

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1 & Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia’s matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network