Perry passes fitness test for New Zealand showdown

Ellyse Perry has passed a last-minute fitness test and will take her place in Australia's XI for their crunch T20 World Cup clash with New Zealand that will determine the fourth and final spot in the tournament's semi-finals.

Australia will bat first after New Zealand captain Sophie Devine won the coin toss and decided to bowl first and chase a target. Perry's inclusion means both sides went in unchanged.

Perry, who was struggling with a hip injury in the lead-up to the virtual quarter-final at Junction Oval, was put through her paces early on Monday afternoon before the rest of the Australian squad arrived at the ground.

She worked her way up to a full run-up in the Junction Oval nets about 90 minutes before the coin toss, before padding up for a hit out as she was closely watched by assistant coach Ben Sawyer, the team's medical staff and three members of the national selection panel.

The superstar allrounder then strode out to join her teammates warming up on the main oval, marking out her run up with a grin on her face.

Perry, who has also been managing a right shoulder concern through the tournament, missed Australia's main training session in Melbourne on Sunday afternoon, with captain Lanning saying it was a move aimed at giving their superstar allrounder "every chance" of recovering in time for the trans-Tasman blockbuster.

Only one spot remains in the World Cup semi-finals, with the winner of today's game to join India, South Africa and England in the knockout stage.

A defeat would see Lanning's team – who are ranked No.1 and the defending champions – miss the knockout stage for the first time in the tournament's history.

Meanwhile, Sophie Devine's White Ferns are out to snap their streak of early tournament exits and defeats in knockout matches.

The current group of Australian players have enjoyed no shortage of success in World Cups on foreign soil, but they have never played a match of greater importance at home.

"It would be up there (with Australia's biggest match)," Lanning said.

"We're pretty glad we're a part of it, we want to play in big games and to be in front of our family and fans, they'll be here supporting us.

"We're looking forward to that opportunity and we want to embrace that.

"In the past we're played well in big games and we're backing our experience and ability to adapt to the situation to get us over the line tomorrow."

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Megan Schutt

New Zealand XI: Sophie Devine (c), Rachel Priest (wk), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin, Amelia Kerr, Anna Peterson, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair

What's at stake?

A spot in the T20 World Cup semi-finals is on offer for the winner. For the loser, it will be tournament over.

Australia have never missed the knockout stage of a T20 World Cup – or indeed, any World Cup that has featured a final four – and Meg Lanning's team are desperate to keep their hopes of a title win on home soil alive.

After missing the semi-finals in 2018, as well as the ODI World Cup finals a year earlier, this is a chance for Sophie Devine's New Zealand to return to the business end of an ICC tournament.

Perry in doubt for massive 'quarter-final' clash

The talking points

Who really has the home ground advantage?

Australia and New Zealand can both lay claim to a home-ground advantage at Junction Oval.

While Australia are the tournament hosts and defending champions, New Zealand have spent the past 10 days in Melbourne and have already played two group matches at the St Kilda venue.

In contrast, Australia's schedule through the group stage has been a hectic one, playing each group match in a different location.

While conceding her team would need to adapt quickly to yet another new surface, Lanning said playing three matches at Junction Oval during the recent T20 tri-series would stand her group in good stead.

"We know the conditions well," Lanning told reporters on Sunday. "We're just going to have to adjust really quickly to whatever comes our way."

Adding to New Zealand's comfort is the fact more than half of their squad have appeared in the Rebel WBBL, including spearhead Lea Tahuhu, in-form medium-pacer Hayley Jenson and batter Katey Martin, who have played for Melbourne clubs.

"That's been a massive advantage for us," Devine said. "I think that gives us a huge amount of knowledge about the pitch, I know it might be a new wicket come tomorrow, but knowing the conditions … certainly helps us."

Is it spin to win at Junction?

Australia's hand may well be forced when it comes to playing an extra spinner, given the injury cloud hanging over Perry, but it could be a handy tactic given the Kiwi's struggles against India's and Bangladesh's tweakers. New Zealand's batting line-up consists entirely of right-handers, so expect leg-spinner Georgia Wareham and left-armer Jess Jonassen – and if fit, another left-armer in Sophie Molineux – to play key roles.

India's spinners troubled New Zealand... and Australia // Getty

Likewise for New Zealand, leg-spinner Amelia Kerr and offie Leigh Kasperek will be crucial. They will have watched how Australia struggled to pick Poonam Yadav's wrong'un in particular – and it just so happens that Kerr has an excellent googly of her own.

The form in this tournament

Australia: LWW

New Zealand: WLW

Australia dropped their first match to India in Sydney and had a serious scare against Sri Lanka in Perth but bounced back to thrash Bangladesh by 86 runs in Canberra. They come into this game off a three-day break – including a day of total rest on Saturday.

Aussies easily handle Bangladesh in first ever meeting

For New Zealand, Monday's match will be their third in five days, but captain Sophie Devine believes it will be an advantage to her side, who narrowly lost to India before overcoming a serious scare against Bangladesh.

The last time they met

Australia and New Zealand haven't met in a 20-over match since the 2018 World Cup, where the Australians stormed to a 33-run win to seal their spot in the semi-finals and ruin the White Ferns' hopes of advancing. In that match, Alyssa Healy hammered a half-century before a miserly Megan Schutt picked up 3-12 to restrict the Kiwis.

Australia are on a four-match winning streak against New Zealand in T20Is – the last time the White Ferns got the better of Lanning's team was in early 2017, when they dismissed the hosts for a paltry 66 at Adelaide Oval.

Healy, Schutt power Aussies in to semis

The rankings

Australia: 1

New Zealand: 3

The players to watch

Meg Lanning: The Australian captain has a strong record against New Zealand and her average in T20Is leaps from 36.02 to 48 in knockout matches, so she is a proven performer when her back is to the wall. She has yet to display her fluent best this tournament, despite digging in for a fighting 41 against Sri Lanka, so if there was ever a time for Lanning to fire, it will be now.

Megan Schutt: She is ranked the world's No.1 bowler but has yet to hit her best this tournament, with four wickets from three games at 17.74, bowling at an economy rate of 6.45. With the possibility that Perry does not play, Australia will need their in-swing weapon to step up more than ever – particularly in the Powerplay against the White Ferns' potent top-order.

Aussies overcome scare to record hard-fought victory

Sophie Devine: The New Zealand captain entered this tournament on a run of five consecutive half-centuries and she made it six on the trot against Sri Lanka in the opening game. She failed to fire against India and Bangladesh, dismissed for 14 and 12 – and it is rare the explosive allrounder misses out three times in a row, so Australia will need to be on their game.

Amelia Kerr: The 19-year-old leg-spinner brings something special to the table with the ball – and with the bat, as her cameo that almost stole victory against India showed last week. Her googly is infamously difficult to pick and she's employed it to remove the world's best players, including the likes of Australia captain Meg Lanning.

Amelia Kerr: one to watch // Getty

Overall head-to-head

Australia 19, New Zealand 19

World T20 titles

Australia 4, New Zealand 0

The squads

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Rachel Priest, Lea Tahuhu

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

February 21: India beat Australia by 17 runs

February 24: Australia beat Sri Lanka by five wickets

February 27: Australia beat Bangladesh by 86 runs

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1 & Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

