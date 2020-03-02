ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Perry passes fitness test for New Zealand showdown

Star allrounder cleared to take her spot in knockout match as Australia face the White Ferns for a spot in the World Cup semi-finals

Laura Jolly at Junction Oval, Melbourne

2 March 2020, 02:33 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo