Dream over, but England still out to spoil Aussie party

England's Ashes dream is over, but Heather Knight's team will still be out to spoil Australia's push for an outright multi-format series win in Taunton.

Australia's nail-biting three-run win in the second ODI ensured no matter the result in the final game, Alyssa Healy will be the one lifting the Ashes trophy come Tuesday evening.

The tourists lead the points-based series 8-6, enough to retain the trophy they have held since 2015.

But senior members of the squad remember the drawn series in Australia in 2017, which saw England win the final two games to level the Ashes 8-8, resulting in somewhat muted celebrations for the hosts.

Australia put in an improved display with both bat and ball at Southampton on Sunday, but Ellyse Perry said the world's top-ranked one-day side also had a point to prove after three consecutive white-ball defeats let England back into the points-based series.

"A few of us have been involved in campaigns where we've retained the Ashes, but I think it's always nice to win the Ashes," Perry said.

"We've been chasing a complete performance from the group and that hasn't come yet ... we've played patches of really good cricket, and (on Sunday) the way that we fought the whole way through and wrestled back momentum at different stages is one of our better outings on this trip.

"But there's still a really great opportunity for us to play to our potential and so I think that's a great carrot (too)."

Australia have won 44 of their last 46 ODIs stretching back to October 2017, and have not lost a bilateral one-day series since 2013.

Ending that remarkable run is something England have set their sights on.

After snapping their 10-game winless streak against Australia and winning three consecutive white-ball games to take the series to the wire, Knight called on her team to rally and go a step further on Tuesday.

England had arrived in Southampton riding a wave of hope and momentum after levelling the series and emotions were high when their dreams of a come-from-behind Ashes win were dashed in Sunday's narrow defeat.

With just a one-day gap between the second and third ODIs, Knight said the hosts would need to quickly brush off their disappointment and refocus.

"There is a one-day series victory on the line and it would be a really good achievement to win the T20 series and ODI series to draw the Ashes 8-8," Knight said.

"We have to rally around people, it is obviously quite a quick turnaround and there will be some emotion in that dressing room.

"We have a day to regroup and go again ... I think if we can end the series on a high, we can have huge pride in how we've played throughout the series.

"I don't think there's too much between the sides and for us, it's to try and prove that and win the ODI series at Taunton and try and level the series overall."

CommBank Ashes Tour of the UK 2023

Australia lead multi-format series 8-6, have retained Ashes

Test: Australia won by 89 runs

First T20I: Australia won by four wickets

Second T20I: England won by three runs

Third T20I: England won by five wickets (DLS)

First ODI: England won by two wickets

Second ODI: Australia won by three runs

Third ODI: July 18 at The County Ground, Taunton, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

England ODI squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt (vc), Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt