India v Australia T20Is - Women

All-round Perry's immediate impact in Aussie T20 return

Having been left out of Australia's XI in the shortest format for the past 12 months, star allrounder Ellyse Perry took full advantage of her return to bowling at international level

Laura Jolly in Mumbai

10 December 2022, 08:07 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo