Perry remains sidelined for trans-Tasman warm-up

Ellyse Perry will remain on the sidelines as Australia ramp up their preparations for a return to international cricket, batting first in a practice match against New Zealand at Allan Border Oval today.

The opponent and the venue will be the same come Saturday for the first T20I of the summer, though the stakes will of course be much higher, and Perry's absence from what might have been a soft reentry into cricket with this 40-overs-per-side practice fixture puts her in considerable doubt to appear on the weekend, more than six months after she tore her hamstring during the T20 World Cup and underwent subsequent surgery.

Perry will join other regular first-teamers Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince and Nicola Carey on the adjacent Ray Lindwall Oval for a training session under a warm Brisbane sun, with temperatures expected to hit 28 degrees.

With the likely exception of Perry, all are set to be in the mix come Saturday as Australia take on the White Ferns, in what will be both sides' first proper hit-out since the World Cup.

Both sides will field 13 players through today's match, and there is a distinctly fresh feel to the Aussie line-up, with the likes of Tahlia McGrath, Maitlan Brown and Belinda Vakarewa all set to display their wares.

Incumbent ODI opener Rachael Haynes will partner Alyssa Healy at the top of the order, with T20I opener Beth Mooney listed at four.

The Australians came together as a group on Monday and were put through two three-hour centre-wicket sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday at Redlands, with head coach Matthew Mott looking on from the bowler's end as a quasi-umpire.

Perry did not take part in either session, instead working hard on hamstring strengthening exercises on the sidelines on Tuesday, before sitting out Wednesday's optional session.

Earlier this month, the 29-year-old confirmed she had been unrestricted in both batting and bowling through her training regimen in Victoria, flagging that she was hopeful of playing in some though not all of these six games against the Kiwis, calling out the tight schedule.

Perry continues rehab as Aussies prepare for NZ

There also remains the possibility of Perry appearing solely as a batter, though she stressed her preference remained "to play as an allrounder; that's who I am as a player, that's always been my role in the side and I don't want to upset the dynamics of the group if I can help it".

A Cricket Australia spokesperson said Perry was continuing her preparation and remained hopeful of taking part in the series.

Australia XIII: Alyssa Healy, Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Sophie Molineux, Ash Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Tahlia McGrath, Erin Burns, Georgia Wareham, Maitlan Brown, Molly Strano, Belinda Vakarewa.

New Zealand XIII: Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Green, Katey Martin, Katie Perkins, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Jess Kerr, Holly Huddleston

CommBank T20I and ODI series

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Belinda Vakarewa

New Zealand squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Natalie Dodd, Deanna Doughty, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jenson, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin

All matches to be played at Brisbane's Allan Border Field

September 26: First T20, 1:50pm AEST

September 27: Second T20, 1:45pm AEST

September 30: Third T20, 1:45pm AEST

October 3: First ODI, 10:10am AEST

October 5: Second ODI, 10:10am AEST (11:10 AEDT)

October 7: Third ODI, 10:10am AEST (11:10 AEDT)

Watch live on the Seven Network, Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports