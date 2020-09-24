CommBank T20Is v New Zealand

Perry remains sidelined for trans-Tasman warm-up

Ellyse Perry remains in doubt for Saturday's first T20I against New Zealand after sitting out a warm-up match in Brisbane

Adam Burnett at AB Field, Brisbane

24 September 2020, 10:17 AM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

