Perry to make injury return as WNCL resumes

Ellyse Perry will make a long-awaited debut in the navy blue on Tuesday, named in Victoria’s squad for the second round of the Women’s National Cricket League after overcoming the shoulder injury that prematurely ended her Rebel WBBL season.

Perry and her Australian teammates missed the opening round of the 50-over domestic season last September due to national duties, leaving the star allrounder waiting to play her first game for her new state after moving to Melbourne from native NSW during the off-season.

But she will finally don Victorian colours for the first time for two matches against Western Australia at Junction Oval this week.

The 29-year-old has been passed fit after suffering a low-grade injury to her dominant right shoulder in a fielding mishap during the Sydney Sixers’ loss to the Melbourne Renegades in November.

"I’m fully fit and certainly able to play," Perry told reporters on Monday.

"Based on our squad and the amount of bowlers we have, I probably won’t bowl a full ten overs, having said that, I’m a hundred percent fit again which is really nice.

"I'm really grateful for the way Victoria has adopted me and I’m really looking forward to it."

Australia’s top players have enjoyed some well-deserved down time since the end of the Big Bash season in early December, and while their attention will shortly turn firmly to the 20-over format with the T20 World Cup due to begin in Sydney in just 47 days, they will first hope to help position their respective states for a tilt at finals.

Other Australian stars making state debuts include Nicola Carey, who will play her first match for Tasmania, and Erin Burns, a native New South Welshwoman will finally don the sky blue after plying her trade for Tasmania and the ACT.

Meanwhile, New Zealand duo Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates, both in the midst of New Zealand’s domestic T20 competition, the ‘Super Smash’, have traveled to Australia to rejoin their respective teams Western Australia and South Australia for the upcoming WNCL round.

Tasmania have also drafted in Englishwoman Hollie Armitage – who appeared for the Sydney Sixes during the Rebel WBBL.

After two games apiece, Western Australia and the ACT remain undefeated on the top of the table, while South Australia and Tasmania have yet to register a win.

Australia’s T20 World Cup squad is due to be named this month, with the players to come together later this month for a tri-series against England and India that will serve as preparation for the ICC tournament.

WNCL Round Two

January 7: ACT Meteors v Queensland Fire, Blacktown

Victoria v Western Australia, Junction Oval

SA Scorpions v Tasmania Tigers, Karen Rolton Oval

January 9: Victoria v Western Australia, Junction Oval

NSW Breakers v Queensland Fire, Hurstville

SA Scorpions v Tasmania Tigers, Karen Rolton Oval

* The January 6 match between NSW and ACT has been postponed until January 14 at Hurstville Oval

WNCL squads

NSW Breakers: Alyssa Healy (c), Rachael Haynes, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Rene Farrell, Ashleigh Gardner, Lisa Griffith, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Phoebe Litchfield, Lauren Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson

Queensland Fire: Kirby Short (c), Beth Mooney, Josie Dooley, Jemma Barsby, Grace Harris, Sammy Jo Johnson, Holly Ferling, Mikayla Hinkley, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Redmayne, Delissa Kimmince, Laura Harris, Georgia Prestwidge

SA Scorpions: Megan Schutt (c), Tahlia McGrath, Suzie Bates, Darcie Brown, Emma de Broughe, Eliza Doddridge, Sam Betts, Ellie Falconer, Tegan McPharlin, Annie O'Neil, Bridget Patterson, Alex Price, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Tasmania Tigers: Brooke Hepburn (c), Corinne Hall, Hollie Armitage, Samantha Bates, Nicola Carey, Stefanie Daffara, Erin Fazackerley, Emma Flint, Maisy Gibson, Emma Manix-Geeves, Sasha Moloney, Meg Phillips, Belinda Vakarewa

Victoria: Meg Lanning (c), Makinley Blows, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Alana King, Sophie Molineux, Rhiann O'Donnell, Ellyse Perry, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Elyse Villani, Georgia Wareham

Western Australia: Chloe Piparo (c), Megan Banting, Nicole Bolton, Mathilda Carmichael, Sheldyn Cooper, Ash Day, Sophie Devine, Amy Edgar, Heather Graham, Kath Hempenstall, Ash King, Emma King, Taneale Peschel