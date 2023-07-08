Women's Ashes - T20Is

'There's a reason people come': Perry revels in Ashes fever

Australia allrounder Ellyse Perry says the huge crowds at top-tier venues has been a 'quantum leap' for the sport, making the current Ashes the highlight of her career

Emily Collin in London

8 July 2023, 10:33 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo