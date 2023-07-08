'There's a reason people come': Perry revels in Ashes fever

Perry reflects on Lord's memories, past and present

Ellyse Perry has won eight World Cups, three Belinda Clark Awards and scored two Test centuries, but the conviction in her voice is clear when she says witnessing the rise in popularity of the women's game has been the highlight of her extraordinary fifteen-year career so far.

Speaking to cricket.com.au at Lord's on the eve of the final T20, two days after coming within three-runs of stealing a miraculous win for her team in front of a record-breaking 20,328 people at The Oval, Perry believes there are multiple factors driving the boom in attention.

"It has been a quantum leap for the sport to have a bilateral series like this with such great attendance," Perry said.

"Phenomenal coverage as well from the broadcasters and just such an entertaining and competitive set of matches.

"There's been some amazing trends in the women's game over the last little bit, and I think particularly over here the combined success of many of England's women's sporting teams has built this great momentum behind the women's game.

"And there's a reason why people are coming. It's because the girls are playing such great cricket."

Perry was 16 when she was presented her Baggy Green by former Australian wicketkeeper and current WA Cricket CEO Christina Matthews ahead of the 2008 Ashes Test at Bradman Oval in Bowral.

Ellyse Perry on her Test debut in 2008 // Getty

She fondly recalls the "beautiful oval" with a "village feel" where she debuted in her favourite format, sixty-odd years after the local council officially coined the ground 'Bradman Oval' in 1948 to recognise Sir Donald's unprecedented achievements in the game.

Perhaps a coincidence, or perhaps a nice twist of fate. But fifteen years down the track, and ten Test matches later for Perry, the only player with a better Test average, is Bradman.

The scenes Perry and her Australian teammates are currently witnessing as their Ashes tour takes them across England are a far cry from the quaint picture at Bradman Oval in country New South Wales.

The stadiums have been packed, and the crowds have been loud. The Barmy Army in full voice, trumpets and all.

The overall attendance for the first three games of the seven-match series currently sits at 63,062, smashing the 32,000 fans who attended the entire multi-format Ashes in 2019.

Ellyse Perry trains at Lord's ahead of tonight's third T20 // Getty

The ECB are expecting another 20,000 through the gates at Lord's on Saturday, and have confirmed the three ODIs in Bristol, Southampton and Taunton are each sold out.

Did Perry ever think the women's game would scale these heights?

"I didn't think there was ever a ceiling on it, that's for sure," Perry said.

"But to just be a part of it and to be experiencing it has been by far and away the biggest highlight of my career, it feels very special.

"Every year you just get excited by what's next and what big developments can happen in the sport."

CommBank Ashes Tour of the UK 2023

Australia lead the multi-format series 6-2

Test: Australia won by 89 runs

First T20I: Australia won by four wickets

Second T20I: England won by three runs

Third T20I: July 8 at Lord’s, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 9 AEST)

First ODI: July 12 at The County Ground, Bristol, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Second ODI: July 16 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11am (7pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 18 at The County Ground, Taunton, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

England T20 squad: Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (vc), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Issy Wong, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danielle Wyatt