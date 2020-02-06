Perry predicts pace to dominate this T20 World Cup

Ellyse Perry has declared fast bowling is 'back in vogue', predicting pace to play a major role in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Australia unleashed their fast-bowling brigade on India to great effect during the CommBank T20I Tri-Series in Canberra last Sunday, with Perry and fellow quick Tayla Vlaeminck tearing through their subcontinent rivals.

Allrounder Perry believes it could well be a sign of things to come when the T20 World Cup gets underway from February 21.

"I think fast bowling in general, if you look at the trend across the Big Bash earlier this season, has come back into vogue a little bit," Perry said in Melbourne on Thursday.

"I think in the last couple of years spin has been more dominant from a bowling point of view but certainly later in the summer, the wickets are a bit harder, they've had as bit more time so there's more carry and bounce."

While the top two wicket takers in Rebel WBBL|05 were spinners, 12 of the 15 most prolific bowlers were exponents of pace, backing up Perry's theory.

Pace was certainly the winner on Sunday, where Perry picked up four wickets while Vlaeminck, a 20-year-old speedster on return from an ACL strain, regularly hit speeds of 120kph on her way to a career-best 3-13.

Buoyed with confidence after completing her first full Big Bash season, Vlaeminck appears poised for a breakout tournament with the ball.

"If you look at Tayla Vlaeminck's performance last weekend in Canberra, she's got incredible x-factor on Australia wickets," Perry said.

"That was really crucial for us in that second game against India.

"I think across the board fast bowling is going to play a big role in this World Cup, which is really exciting."

Australia had mixed results in the opening weekend of the tri-series in Canberra, losing a super over to England before bouncing back against India.

In the first game, it was left to the lower order to force the game into a deciding over, with Beth Mooney the only top-order player to get going, while Perry was the only Australian batter to look at ease in Sunday's four-wicket win.

"It's probably a bit around decision making and taking the game on at the right time, in the right circumstances," Perry said.

"We were maybe a little bit timid in some ways – when you come back together with the group and you haven't played with them for a time, it's just finding your place again and roles you've got to play in that order.

"We're fortunate to have great depth in our batting line-up … but we've got to take ownership at the top and we prob didn't do that very well at weekend.

"Junction Oval is a wonderful place to bat, it's a good opportunity for us to do a little better."

Perry was on hand to put the finishing touches on a Melbourne laneway mural featuring herself and pop star Katy Perry on Thursday morning,

Perry – the cricketer – moved to Melbourne early last year, joking she now truly felt like a local.

"Today's probably the first day I feel like a Melbournian, standing in a laneway and being part of a mural on a wall," Perry said.

"(The mural) is incredibly surreal and a huge testament to (artist) Tayla Broekman's incredible ability.

Perry now feels like a local // Getty

"More than anything, it highlights what's going to be a really exciting few weeks for us.

"I think everyone is incredibly excited by the opportunity to play in a World Cup of this scale and this is another cool step along the way."

Perry – the singer – will perform two songs before the World Cup final at the MCG on March 8, before an hour-long concert following the match.