CommBank T20 INTL Tri-Series

Perry predicts pace to dominate this T20 World Cup

Fast bowling appears to be back in vogue this summer and could flow into the global event on Aussie shores

Laura Jolly in Melbourne

6 February 2020, 03:23 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo