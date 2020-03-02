ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Perry in doubt for semi-final with fresh injury

Star allrounder suffers a hamstring injury in Australia's tense win over New Zealand

Laura Jolly at Junction Oval

2 March 2020, 06:18 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo