Perry in doubt for semi-final with fresh injury

Aussies advance, despite Perry's injury blow

Australia face an anxious wait ahead of the T20 World Cup semi-finals after superstar allrounder Ellyse Perry suffered a fresh injury in their thrilling four-run win over New Zealand.

The narrow victory at Junction Oval saw Australia through to the knockout stage but could have come at a heavy cost after Perry was forced from the field in the 11th over of New Zealand's pursuit of 156.

QUICK SINGLE Clutch Aussies qualify but lose Perry to injury

Cutting off a straight drive from New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine, Perry attempted an athletic throw but immediately fell to the ground, clutching her right hamstring, and had to be assisted from the field.

The 29-year-old is now in extreme doubt for Australia's semi-final clash – against either South Africa or England – on Thursday in Sydney.

Perry was sent for scans immediately after Monday's game, with an update expected in the coming day.

"I can't tell you much, we're not sure at the moment," Australia captain Meg Lanning told reporters after the match.

"It's a hamstring (injury) but what the extent of it is, we're not sure.

"It's really unfortunate for her, she's a tough player and we'll have to see what pans out over the next few days."

Perry being assisted from the field // Getty

It was the latest ailment win what has been a torrid run for Perry, who had to pass a last-minute fitness test to take her place in Australia's XI on Monday after suffering a hip injury against Bangladesh in Canberra.

Visibly limping on Sunday, Perry missed Australia's main training session but rallied to take her place in the XI for the trans-Tasman blockbuster, where she struck 21 from 15 deliveries and sent down two overs before injuring her hamstring.

The allrounder has also been managing her right shoulder since suffering an AC joint injury during the WBBL last November, an injury that ruled her out of the last five matches of the Sydney Sixers' season.

If Perry is ruled out of the tournament, Australia will be able to add another player to their squad, but there is no true replacement for the game's top-ranked allrounder and reigning Belinda Clark Medallist.

Belinda Clark Award 2020: Ellyse Perry

"She's been a massive part of our squad and our team for a long time and you can't replace her, but we've got 15 players here who can do a job and you need a squad to win a World Cup," Lanning said.

"We're going to have to use our depth … that's just the reality of it.

"I've got full confidence that any player who comes in can play a role and we're just going to have to get through it and maybe play slightly differently, but we'll have to adapt."

If Perry does miss the semi-finals, it will leave the defending champions without their two fastest bowlers, having already lost speedster Tayla Vlaeminck to injury on the eve of the tournament.

Of Australia's squad members currently on the sidelines, off-spinner Molly Strano and pace bowler Delissa Kimmince loom as the most likely replacements in the XI.

Spin-bowling allrounder Sophie Molineux has been sidelined with a corked thigh since the end of the tri-series last month, while fellow allrounder Erin Burns has not played a competitive match since undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in early January.

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

February 21: India beat Australia by 17 runs

February 24: Australia beat Sri Lanka by five wickets

February 27: Australia beat Bangladesh by 86 runs

March 2: Australia beat New Zealand by four runs

March 5: Semi-final 1 & Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia's matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network