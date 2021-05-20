'Wonderful' WACA gives Aussies Test edge: Perry

While Ellyse Perry might not know precisely where her Baggy Green cap is, the star allrounder does know the WACA Ground is the ideal venue to host the historic women's Test against India.

Cricket Australia today confirmed Australia will play India in a day-night Test in Perth as part of a multi-format series which also features three one-day internationals and three T20 internationals.

It will be the 10th Test between the two sides, with Australia winning four and the other five matches ending in draws, but will be the first time the nations will meet under lights with a pink ball.

The series will precede the WBBL and multi-format Ashes series later in the 2021-22 summer, with the Test against England to be played at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Perry was player of the match the last time the WACA Ground held a women's Test match in 2014, scoring 71 and taking eight wickets in the captivating loss to England.

The 30-year-old says her Baggy Green is most likely with her parents after recently moving house but come September 30 it is set to be placed firmly on her head for day one against the Indians at a ground which should suit Australia's fast bowlers and fearless stroke players.

"Playing a Test match there before it's an absolutely wonderful venue for a women's Test," Perry said today.

"The pitch provides that little bit of extra pace and bounce, the ball carries though really well, there's a little bit of sideways movement.

"That's certainly in (our) favour … our conditions and the Australian style of cricket but having said that, looking at the Indian team, some of the skills of their players, particularly their batters, it's going to be a really well-contested Test match and a great opportunity for both sides."

While it is yet to be determined whether the points-system used in the multi-format Ashes series will be in effect for the India tour, Perry would like to see the system in place.

Two points are awarded for a win in a white-ball match while four points are given to the winner of the Test, with two points each should the match finish in a stalemate.

A WACA Test often brings about speculation of the possibility of playing four fast bowlers to maximise the ground's iconic fast and bouncy pitch, but more often than not the hosts resist the urge and play a specialist spinner.

Australia have a surplus of fast-bowling options, with Perry, Tayla Vlaeminck and Darcie Brown among the quickest bowlers in the country, while veteran swing bowler Megan Schutt is the perfect complement to any pace attack.

While Perry said it would be exciting to see the likes of Vlaeminck unleashed in a WACA Test, she says the balanced bowling attack Australia has cultivated is part of why the team has been incredibly successful over the past four years in all formats.

"(Playing four fast bowlers) would be really dependent on the conditions and how the wicket presents at the time but one of the great things about the group and the way it's evolving is there's some wonderful players coming through," Perry said.

"Certainly, some great young quicks but I think equally our spin stocks are just as exciting.

"Georgia (Wareham) and Sophie (Molineux) and Ash (Gardner) has also been bowling really well in the last six months or so.

"There's some great options there and one of the strengths in the last little bit is just how balanced our side is across the board."

The India day-night Test comes after three ODIs starting September 19 at North Sydney Oval, the venue where Perry scored a record-breaking 213no in the last Test on Australian shores in November 2017.

Perry was fully fit and at the peak of her powers four years ago but has since suffered an unfortunate run of injuries, from shoulder issues to hamstring problems.

The right-armer was below best with the ball last summer but says she is "feeling great" about her body, and believes the next step is about getting the volume of cricket under her belt before she's back to her best.

"It's just having that chance to play enough cricket at a competitive level to get back into that (form) having missed a fair bit of time," she said.

"But that was always going to take a little bit longer than physically being ready, more like being able to compete at the level again (and) at the level I'd like to.

"Hopefully in the next little bit the more cricket that I play hopefully I feel more comfortable again."

2021-22 Women's International Season

Commonwealth Bank Women's Series v India

Sep 19: First ODI, North Sydney Oval (D/N)

Sep 22: Second ODI, Junction Oval

Sep 24: Third ODI, Junction Oval

Sep 30 – Oct 3: Test match, WACA Ground (D/N)

Oct 7: First T20, North Sydney Oval

Oct 9: Second T20, North Sydney Oval

Oct 11: Third T20, North Sydney Oval

Commonwealth Bank Women's Ashes v England

Jan 27-30: Test match, Manuka Oval

Feb 4: First T20, North Sydney Oval

Feb 6: Second T20, North Sydney Oval

Feb 10: Third T20, Adelaide Oval

Feb 13: First ODI, Adelaide Oval

Feb 16: Second ODI, Junction Oval

Feb 19: Third ODI, Junction Oval