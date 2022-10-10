Weber WBBL|08

Big Bash offers Perry shot at claiming World Cup spot

Ellyse Perry will hope to carry her good Hundred form into the WBBL as she eyes a return to Australia's best T20 XI

AAP & cricket.com.au

10 October 2022, 03:09 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo