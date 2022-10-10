Big Bash offers Perry shot at claiming World Cup spot

Ellyse Perry's best shot at an international Twenty20 recall could come in the Weber WBBL, with the superstar allrounder labelling the tournament a potential launching pad for several players.

Monday marked exactly one year since Perry's last T20 for Australia, having since been overlooked for the format during the last Ashes summer and the Commonwealth Games.

QUICK SINGLE WBBL preview: Sixers out to snap finals drought

Australia face a changing of the guard in coming months, with Rachael Haynes retiring and Meg Lanning still on personal leave ahead of the summer and February's T20 World Cup.

Perry would loom as a logical option. Still a fixture in the 50-over team, the 31-year-old would offer value for her top-order experience as a steady hand at No.3 and No.4.

The right-armer has also resumed bowling, having overcome a stress fracture in her back while also working on technical changes in her delivery.

Perry is loath to discuss her selection chances, but can see this summer's tournament as crucial in the selection race to fill the two spots.

Rejuvenated Sixers to dish up reminder of WBBL credentials

"Traditionally speaking the WBBL is a great launching pad for all players," Perry told reporters.

"We have unearthed some great talent in this competition and it has given people the chance and opportunity.

"With a few changes in the Australian set up, there is a really great chance for everyone to play really well and do their best to be a part of a really competitive Australian side."

Australia have a host of options ahead of T20s in India come December, including Nicola Carey, Elyse Villani, Georgia Redmayne, Georgia Voll, Annabel Sutherland, Phoebe Litchfield and Laura Harris.

But Perry likely holds the cards with her change of mindset in batting the most important factor.

She consistently opened alongside Alyssa Healy through the first six WBBL seasons, but shuffled between the top and the middle-order last season with India opener Shafali Verma on the Sixers' books.

With New Zealand opener Suzie Bates set to partner Healy this season, Perry will bat at No.3 or No.4 for the Sixers when they begin the tournament against Brisbane in Mackay on Thursday night.

Perry's best WBBL season with the bat came in 2018-19 when she hit 778 runs at a strike rate of 121.37, but her scoring rate has dropped off across the past three editions with her WBBL|07 campaign last summer yielding 358 runs at a strike rate of 91.

She has made a point to refocus on her power game in the past year, and struck at 136.73 in the recent Hundred tournament in England with the Birmingham Phoenix.

QUICK SINGLE WBBL preview: Vakarewa returns to Thunder

"You always want to evolve and different points of time along the way things are highlighted and speak more to where you want to take things - and perhaps also how you want to keep contributing to the team and game," Perry said.

"In the last couple of years that has been at the forefront of my mind.

"Hopefully it makes my contribution to whatever team I am part of greater than what it has been in the last little bit."

Tickets for Weber WBBL and KFC BBL games are on sale now. Get yours at cricket.com.au/big-bash