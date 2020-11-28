Rebel WBBL|06

Villani brings back the fun to kick-start the Stars

Melbourne Stars batter Elyse Villani has got a new lease on life as an aggressive opener to play the perfect foil to Meg Lanning this season

Laura Jolly

28 November 2020, 11:28 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

